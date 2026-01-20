Rams' Kam Curl Talks Game-Winning Interception Against Bears

CHICAGO, IL. The Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Chicago Bears in the final Divisional Round contest of the 2026 NFL Playoffs.

With a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line, the Rams understood what a win would mean for the franchise. Not only would it set up a grudge match between the Rams and the Seahawks, as both teams split the regular season series.

For the Bears , a trip to the NFC Championship in head coach Ben Johnson's first season would send Chicago to the title game for the first time since the 2010 season.

After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke from the podium while Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Harrison Mevis, Cobie Durant, and Kam Curl spoke from the locker room.

Watch Kam Curl's Press Conference Below

Curl Details Rams' Response to Williams' Brilliance

Curl, who played every defensive snap, make the crucial interception against Caleb Williams that set up Los Angeles' game-winning kick. During his presser, Curl spoke on Williams' play, especially his game-tying touchdown, echoing many similar sentiments expressed by Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula earlier this season.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs after the catch against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (31) and safety Kam Curl (3) during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

“He looks comfortable," stated Shula. "He looks calm. He's comfortable checking the ball down and throwing the ball away. You see the exact same things that you saw last year with the elite ability to escape and make the explosive plays, but he's playing calm in the pocket. He's playing comfortable and he should be. He's got a great scheme and a great offense. They’re obviously extremely well-coached and have great players around him. You can see he's playing at a really, really high level.”

The Rams' pass rush was able to make Williams uncomfortable with Curl's disciplined play leading to the win. Shula spoke on their pass rush attitude.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“That's exactly it," stated Shula. "We obviously have great rushers and we want to let them go, but at the same time you have to be disciplined. You have to rush four as one. You have to stay in your lane. We know at some point he's probably going to get out and we have to be disciplined in the back end to plaster and stay on our man.”

When the Rams rushed as one, they induced three interceptions.

