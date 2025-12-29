Five Bold Predictions For the Rams-Falcons Showdown

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the Atlanta Falcons on Monday. Here are five predictions for the final NFL game of 2025.

1. The Rams Defensive Line Roars to Life

The Rams witnessed Jared Verse and Byron Young pick up Pro Bowl honors and with the state of the Falcons' offensive line being what it is, I expect Kirk Cousins to be under a constant barrage. The Rams sack Cousins five times, strip sacking him at least once.

2. Matthew Stafford Wraps Up the MVP

Drake Maye put on a dazzling performance against the New York Jets but history remains on Stafford's side. While he won't have a division title to add to his candidacy, one final hurrah could wrap up the NFL's most coveted individual prize.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stafford has league-leading numbers and if the Rams are to bench him next week before the playoffs, Stafford walks off strong. 280 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for the Rams' quarterback.

3. Puka Nacua Makes His Final Statement

Like Stafford, Puka Nacua could also find himself taking the next week off as the Rams prepare to take on their opponent in the Wild Card. Nacua, who is in the running for offensive player of the year with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, may only have this game to add to his lofty resume.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Nacua hauls in ten catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

4. The Secondary Takes to the Skies

Kirk Cousins does not like to be sped up and the Falcons have a pocket that loves to collapse. I'm expecting the Rams to rush four and drop seven into coverage. If Zac Robinson is smart, he'll try to establish a run game. I predict it won't work, forcing Cousins to throw in third and long situations. Thus, Cousins will be under relentless pressure, leading to two interceptions.

To be even bolder, I predict it's Kamren Kinchens and Cobie Durant who come away with the picks.

5. Davis Allen Punches It In For Six

Allen, a native of Georgia is due for a score. I see the Rams using a lot of play action in the red zone and I wouldn't be surprised if Allen delays his block before running into the flat for six. The Rams have done it before and it's proven to be a successful play call.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This game feels like one where the tight ends will play a small but pivotal role in shifting the narrative of what the Rams offense could be without Davante Adams. However, the real question is will they execute?

