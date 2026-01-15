Key Matchups for Rams' Divisional Round Battle vs. Bears

In the playoffs, everyone's record resets. You're forced into a win-or-go-home scenario all the way to the Super Bowl. Someone will hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Santa Clara, California, while someone else walks away empty-handed.

This weekend, the Los Angeles Rams push for their Super Bowl aspirations as they travel to face the Chicago Bears in the final divisional round playoff game. As we've covered, this will be a duel between the gold guard of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the new guard of Bears signal-caller Caleb Williams. However, there is much more to this matchup than just the quarterbacks, as I take a closer look at some of the key matchups for Sunday night in the Windy City.

Los Angeles Rams run defense vs. Chicago Bears rushing attack

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA;Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes the ball against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last week, the Rams did a solid job of limiting explosive plays in the run game against Carolina. However, they face a new challenge in a more explosive and decisive duo of D'Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai, who are creating challenges for opposing defenses weekly. Swift is one of the league leaders in rushing EPA (+10.7), showcasing his value when he touches the ball.

With safety Quentin Lake back in the lineup and linebacker Nate Landman remaining a strong presence in run defense, their usage will be critical in the Rams' ability to shut down Chicago's run game. Poona Ford will also be a key role player here, as will Tyler Davis.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams vs. Los Angeles Rams pass rush

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) and Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) react in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Containment, containment, containment. It is an absolute must for defensive coordinator Chris Shula and his defense against one of the most evasive and athletic quarterbacks in the game. Williams has done magical things out of the pocket, and it has led them to a deep playoff run in Ben Johnson's first season as head coach.

The Rams are capable of playing well in containment and QB spy, especially with a player like Lake or Landman, but the pass rush of Jared Verse, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, and Kobie Turner, amongst others, could help limit Williams' effectiveness outside of the pocket and force him to play from within to decipher the muddy looks of the Rams defense.

Los Angeles Rams rushing attack vs. Chicago Bears run defense

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the second half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

We never saw the Rams' run game get going against the Panthers, but much credit should be given to them for slowing them down compared to Week 13. Now, a new opportunity arises to showcase another area of the roster that can lead the team to victory and a trip to the NFC Championship game.

The Bears have allowed 134.5 rushing yards per game, the sixth-most in the NFL. They struggle to get penetration, make tackles at the first level, and struggle in space at the second and third levels. If there is a night to showcase the dynamic duo of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, this is it.

