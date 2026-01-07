Key Players to Watch in Rams Playoff Match vs. Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams will continue their season for at least one more week, beginning their postseason with a road matchup against the fourth-seeded Carolina Panthers. Saturday afternoon garners a rematch from Week 13, when the Rams lost to the Panthers in a 31-28 barn-burner in one of the biggest upsets of the regular season.

Los Angeles is looking to get revenge for that loss, but remained in a bit of a funk on special teams and defense for the last few weeks. With struggles from key defenders such as Emmanuel Forbes Jr., the Rams are hopeful that the return of some of these other key players can help overcome deficiencies in what could be another back-and-forth affair in Charlotte. With that in mind, here are the key players for Saturday's first chapter of Wild Card Weekend.

Quentin Lake, safety

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Rams have been missing Lake since mid-November due to a dislocated elbow that placed him on injured reserve. Last week, he was re-signed to the 53-man roster and will play this weekend in Carolina, all of this following a new three-year contract as one of the team's top defenders.

Lake is a terrific defensive back who is near-automatic as a tackler, adding improved ball skills this season, and great versatility as either a split-high defender, box, dime-backer, or big nickel. His presence was missed in Week 13, but Lake will make a significant difference on Saturday.

Davante Adams, wide receiver

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It is a valiant return for Adams, who has missed the last few weeks with a hamstring injury. The NFL's leader in touchdown receptions this season is still a formidable route runner and winner at the line of scrimmage, even if he is getting older. The last time Adams was in Carolina, he scored two touchdowns and was unguardable in the red zone.

Look for the Rams to continue leaning on the veteran playmaker and former All-Pro in the low red area this weekend. His return will boost the passing game for head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Coleman Shelton, center

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Los Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton (65) snaps the ball against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shelton has been a great addition to the Rams offensive line this season, but it was Week 13 when he had to face Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown, who took over the game with batted passes, penetration at the line of scrimmage, and the ultimate deciding strip-sack on Stafford late in the fourth quarter.

This week, Shelton, along with the rest of the interior offensive line, but play their best football in what will be a hostile environment for a Panthers team that has not hosted a playoff game in 10 years. If Shelton can limit the productivity of Brown and the rest of the Panthers' defensive front, an advancement in the postseason could be possible.

