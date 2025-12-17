Rams' Kyren Williams Hits Important Mark Against Lions

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are officially in the postseason after defeating the Detroit Lions on Sunday. In the Rams' victory, they needed everyone to play a role, especially after both Davante Adams and Puka Nacua went down with injuries.

While Nacua did return, it was the Rams' heroic efforts on defense in the second half as well as the rise of three different offensive players, that guided the team to victory. After the game, Colby Parkinson, Blake Corum, Kyren Williams, and Kobie Turner joined Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford , and Puka Nacua in making post-game statements.

Parkinson, Corum, and Williams combined for five total touchdowns on Sunday while Turner committed the game-changing sack on Williams, a sack that gave Chris Shula control of the game in the second half.

Watch Kyren Williams' Full Press Conference

Williams and Corum

Williams and Corum have created the NFL's newest 1-2 running back punch. Williams spoke about his partnership during his presser, citing how they feed off each other, giving each other inside info to make the most out of the running back room.

Recently, Sean McVay spoke on the partnership and how it's kept Williams fresh and efficient.

“Yeah, just that," stated McVay. "That I think it's going to benefit him where he'll stay fresher throughout the year. Just because he can do it doesn't mean it's best for him over the long haul and the longevity of the season, especially if you're fortunate enough to earn an opportunity to play after the 17. In a lot of instances, what was good about it is there was that temporary [Injury Reserved] ‘IR’ that he had in ‘23 that I think you get a month off and he had an amazing season. He picked up right where he had left off after that really good Arizona game that he had and did really well."

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) is seen during warmups prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"You could use that as a reference point that even though you don't really want it…but I think the most important thing is clarity of direction, clarity of communication. Those were things that we had really talked about and discussed that are best for him and for a football team. I think you're seeing fruitful dividends. He's doing a great job. I think he's playing really well in all phases. I think Blake said it perfectly."

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"They positively push one another. They're so supportive. They enjoy celebrating each other, but then they also want to do their thing when they get their opportunities. I think we've seen it on display, but Kyren has been great. I think that’s allowed him to stay stronger that he's not having to carry that whole workload just because he can not only for this year, but for the longevity of his career. I think it's been great.”

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.