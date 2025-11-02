Rams Can’t Stop Talking About Their Breakout Rookie
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams might have secured one of the biggest steals of the 2025 NFL Draft in seventh-round wide receiver Konata Mumpfield. Mumpfield's usage/ opportunities have been limited this season but after recording career firsts in the Rams' last two games and a public backing from Davante Adams, the sky is the limit for the talented pass catcher.
During the week, multiple members of the organization spoke on Mumpfield and his recent performances.
Sean McVay
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Mumpfield's development.
“I think he's just so conscientious," stated McVay. "I think one of the things that I've seen, really with the last two draft classes, we have a lot of mature rookies. They’re grown men, even though they're young guys. They have a professional approach."
"There's a rhythm, there's a routine, there's a willingness to ask a lot of questions, but also have the awareness of knowing how to do it the right way. You can see he's always in Davante’s back pocket. I think that there’s a lot of respect he has, really for our group as a whole. He’s mature. He's obviously really talented too. He can work edges and separate. He'll compete without the ball. I'm really excited about what he's going to continue to do. He's going to be a big factor for us for years to come.”
Mike LaFleur
Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was asked about his reaction regarding Mumpfield's and fellow rookie Terrance Ferguson's first NFL touchdowns.
“Yeah, it was just cool. I’m happy for them," stated LaFleur. "I think you saw it from the reaction from their teammates too, what those guys mean to them already as rookies. They just go and put in the work. It’s not shocking. [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] has so much trust and all the players have so much trust in whoever's out there, which is really neat. It’s not shocking at all.”
Puka Nacua
Nacua was asked about the comparisons between Davante Adams and Konata Mumpfield, agreeing that there are similarities to their approach and execution.
“100%," replied Nacua. "I think the foundation of how ‘Mump’ [Konata Mumpfield] likes to move is definitely rooted and based in how we see Davante [Adams] move. He also has his own kind of sauce. They're not exactly similar body types."
"I think that ‘Tae’s’ [Davante Adams] is a little bit taller. To see how he takes in the notes of watching Tae so closely, being able to ask the questions, how he doubles up at the line of scrimmage and how he doubles up at the top of the route. Just to see the nuance of his route running from where we were in training camp to where we are now, it's been a fast progression because he's always asking the right questions and he truly cares about his craft. It's been awesome to see.”
