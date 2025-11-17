Kyren Williams Joins Rams Legends With Latest Performance
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams had to grind out a win against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and while they struggled on offense, they had one bright spot in Kyren Williams.
Williams had 12 carries for 91 yards and one touchdown, quickly racing past defenders on multiple occasions. On the Rams' three touchdown drives, Williams ran in one and set up the other two with a run before the touchdown passes were thrown.
Williams Places Him Name Among Greatness
Williams' touchdown has etched his name amongst franchise legends.
"RB Kyren Williams joins Marshall Faulk, Todd Gurley III and Eric Dickerson as the only Rams players to record 40+ scrimmage TDs in a three-year span," stated Rams PR Team. "With his rushing TD in the first quarter, Williams passed Tank Younger (31) and Greg Bell (31) in career rushing TDs and moved to eighth in franchise history."
Stafford on Williams
After the game, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke on Williams' performance.
“It was great," stated Stafford. "It was awesome. I feel like they've been close all year and we've been really efficient running the ball. We were explosive tonight, which was really cool. Our guys did a nice job. They were big plays for us early on. They were playing some defenses where it felt like if we got through, we could make some plays and those guys did that.”
Stafford would speak on Williams' development. Since Williams became the Rams' starter in 2023, he has helped make up for several issues on the offense, covering the team while they underwent injuries to their offensive line and wide receiver room.
Williams has run the Rams to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons in which he had over 1,000 yards in both. Williams is 250 yards away from his third 1,000-yard season and is 550 yards away from his career high.
“It's been great," continued Stafford. "He's been a great teammate ever since he's been here. I remember watching him in college. I was happy to have him when he got here and just watching him grow into the player and the person that he is, the leader. He’s all about the right stuff and we're happy to have him.”
Williams would praise Stafford in his postgame presser, where he would state that he was confident entering the game due to what he saw on film. Williams has now scored touchdowns in all three of the Rams' divisional games this season.
