Kyren Williams Joins Exclusive Touchdown Club With Rams Legends
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams used both the pass and the run to penetrate the end zone against the San Francisco 49ers, with running back Kyren Williams punching the ball in twice during the team's victorious effort on Sunday.
Williams' top performance led to him scoring his 30th and 31st career touchdowns, and with the score, Williams is now side by side with two of the best ball carriers in franchise history.
The Rams' Touchdown Club
"RB Kyren Williams has recorded his 30th career rushing touchdown in his 47th game. The only Rams players to reach that mark faster in their careers were Eric Dickerson (31 games) and Todd Gurley II (46 games)," stated the Rams PR Team.
It should be noted that Williams also played ten games during his rookie year, in which he was sparsely used. He had 35 carries for 139 yards and no touchdowns that season. That means Williams has only had 37 games as either the Rams starter or a main part of the running back rotation.
A Beloved Member of the Organization
Before the season, Williams was in the midsts of long-term contract negotiations with the Rams regarding an extension. Williams, who was entering his fourth year, decided not to hold out during training camp.
“For me, there was no decision," stated Williams regarding attending training camp. "I play football. That’s what I do. That’s what I love. At the end of the day, I do this not for the money, fame, or popularity but to take care of my family. I have three sisters, a mom and dad, ten nieces and nephews that I’m working hard for so that they can one day be able to say that they go to college and come to a school like this [Loyola Marymount University]."
"For me, it's a lot bigger than the contract negotiations, it's putting my feet on the ground and continuing to get better, continuing to keep being who I am as a person, as a player, as an athlete, as a teammate, and as a brother. I'm trying to facilitate it to be the best that I can be. Being here right now is a no-brainer because I’ve got people to take care of. Putting my feet on the grass is the only way I know how to do that.”
Unbeknownst to anyone at the time, Matthew Stafford would spend the next two months sidelined with a back issue. Williams' presence and work gave the Rams stability during their critical process for team growth and was rewarded with an extension during the preseason.
Williams' efforts continue to make him one of the most loved and respected members of the locker room.
