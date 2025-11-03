4 Fantasy Takeaways from Rams' Cruise-Control Blowout of Saints
The Los Angeles Rams continue to show that they're one of the top contenders in the 2025 NFL season. Aside from a couple of setbacks rife with self-inflicted wounds, they've been nearly flawless this year, despite the holes on their defensive side of the ball. This offense has been firing on all cylinders, proving capable of carrying this team to the playoffs and possibly even the Super Bowl.
The Rams extended their hot streak against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. They came into the game heavily favored and still exceeded expectations, easily covering the line. With the way they've been playing, it's going to take a much better unit to slow down this LA offense, much to the delight of their fantasy owners.
Rams roll right on
1. Matthew Stafford
The game after setting an NFL record for passing touchdowns in an international game, Matthew Stafford threw another four touchdown strikes against the New Orleans Saints. He was nearly flawless, tallying 281 yards on 24-of-32 passing, taking just two sacks for 14 yards and wrapping up his afternoon with a sterling 140.8 passer rating.
He boosted his season average with 26.8 fantasy points on the day. He now has four games with over 25 and could keep rolling against some shaky defenses in the remainder of the campaign.
2. Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua wasted no time after missing one game with an ankle sprain. He continued his bid for the league's number-one wide receiver with seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown versus New Orleans.
The only concern around Nacua's game coming into the season was his strange inability to find the end zone. He's been putting that narrative to bed this year, with three scores in seven outings. That has exponentially raised his fantasy ceiling.
3. Davante Adams
Week 9 featured yet another piece of evidence that Davante Adams can be a top-tier fantasy option even as the WR2 on this Rams team. He might not get the volume or consistent production that Nacua does, but his nose for the end zone has kept him within the NFL's upper echelon of fantasy wideouts in LA.
Against the Saints, he hit paydirt twice on five catches for 60 yards. His 23 points this week put him at 16.6 per game for the season, making him a top-eight scorer at his position. There's no reason to believe that he won't be able to continue this pace for the rest of the year.
4. Kyren Williams
At long last, Kyren Williams was able to take advantage of a game where the Rams built a big lead behind their passing attack and ground the opposing defense into the dirt. Against the Saints, he took 25 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown. He didn't get involved as a receiver in this one, failing to log a target, but he's been consistently producing in that arena as well this season.
Williams' fantasy ceiling might not be as high this year due to the Rams' offensive focus, but his floor has risen significantly between the team's overall ascension and his emergence as a pass-catcher.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to get all our most pressing Rams' fantasy takeaways after every game this season.
Please let us know your thoughts on these takeaways from Rams vs. Saints when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.