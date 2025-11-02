Rams Stars Have Explosive Opportunity Week 9 vs. Saints
The Los Angeles Rams have impressed through their 5-2 start to the 2025 NFL season. They've consistently showcased their offensive explosiveness throughout the year. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7, they put a lot of that promise into production, blowing out their upstart opponent 35-7.
In that game, Matthew Stafford threw for five touchdowns, the most ever by a quarterback in an international game. He was able to accomplish that feat despite missing star wideout Puka Nacua. Davante Adams flexed his lasting capabilities as a WR1 at 32 years old, taking over in London with three scores as the main focus for the opposing defense.
Now, the Rams' offense is back at full strength and riding a ton of momentum. They also have a highly favorable matchup in their next game with the New Orleans Saints, who have allowed the ninth-most touchdowns in the league this year. LA could dominate in this one and further build its offensive rhythm for the remainder of the season.
Which Rams can go for multiple touchdowns?
1. Puka Nacua +500 to score 2+ touchdowns
Puka Nacua had to be disappointed that he couldn't be a part of the Los Angeles Rams' detonation on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Wembley Stadium. In that game, the team showed the distance between itself and a feisty playoff hopeful, dominating on both sides of the ball in an absolute rout.
Before he sprained his ankle against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, Nacua was on pace for a historic season for the Rams. He'll be hoping to get back on track against a middling New Orleans Saints defense and erase his prior end zone troubles. Can he find paydirt twice in this game and meet this line from FanDuel?
2. Davante Adams +650 to score 2+ touchdowns
The Rams added Davante Adams to form an elite wide receiver tandem and add a consistent red zone threat who could give Matthew Stafford a consistent scoring weapon. He's brought both of those things to LA. Despite stepping down to a clear WR2 role, he's the team's leader in receiving touchdowns with six and is on pace for 75 catches and over 1,000 yards.
Adams is coming off a hat trick against the Jaguars. Can he notch a second straight game with multiple scores?
3. Kyren Williams +360 to score 2+ touchdowns
If there's one part of the Rams' offense that's been a bit underwhelming so far, it's been Kyren Williams and the ground game. He's currently averaging his lowest rushing yards per game since taking over as a starter in LA, with just 67.4. However, his effectiveness has been there, with 4.4 yards per carry.
His reduced production is more a result of the Rams' offensive focus shifting to the passing game than an indictment of his capabilities. Because of that, he's also hitting career highs in average catches and yards through the air, with 2.9 and 23.7 per game, respectively. He's already matched his previous peak in touchdown receptions with three and has nearly surpassed his highest receiving yards total. Involving him more in the passing game has significantly raised the ceiling on his impact and likely extended his career.
