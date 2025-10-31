Rams Would Break Social Media With This Trade
With the NFL Trade Deadline just around the corner, will we see one of those big trades come in from the Los Angeles Rams?
The Rams are known for making some of the biggest in season trades before. If it happens this season, you cannot even say you are surprised because this is what they do. It is going to be interesting to see what general manager Les Snead has up his sleeve.
Rams Potential Big Trade This Season
There is one player that a lot of people around the league are talking about. If he is indeed in the trade block, the Rams would be one of the teams that has a lot to offer and get a deal in the works. That player is one of the best defensive players, if not the best defensive player, in the NFL. Soon to be on the trade block could be Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
"Let's say -- totally hypothetically -- that the Los Angeles Rams offered both of the 2026 first-round picks they have as a result of prior trades," said Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "Cleveland would be looking at the possibility of having four first-round selections in the 2026 draft."
"The Browns would be able to completely control Round 1 and come out of it with whichever quarterback they wanted. The acquiring team would have to pay Garrett a fairly reasonable $31.5 million in fully guaranteed money in 2026 and about $30.5 million in 2027."
"The Browns were adamant in the spring, when Garrett issued his trade demand, that they wouldn't trade him. And it's possible they'd take the same stance now. But one significant element has changed since then. Back then, Browns ownership was still trying to secure public funding for a new stadium venture, and now they have. In July, Ohio governor Mike DeWine signed a new two-year budget that set aside $600 million for a new Browns stadium."
"If one of the reasons they weren't trading Garrett in February was because he was the face of their franchise and they didn't want negative attention at a time when they were asking for public money, that issue is now resolved and shouldn't stand in the way if they decide this is the right football decision."
