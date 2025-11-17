Ram Digest

Did the Rams Live Up to High Expectations Against Seahawks?

The Los Angeles Rams did what they needed to do to win on Sunday

Brock Vierra

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Before the Los Angeles Rams played the Seattle Seahawks, I named five bold predictions for the contest. Let's see the results.

1. Jaylen McCollough records his first interception of the season

This game will come down to many factors, with one of them being how much the Rams will be able to put their dime package on the field. I believe the Rams' defense will be able to stop the Seattle rushing attack enough to force them to go to the pass. McCollough's ability to blitz and cover should bait Sam Darnold into throwing a pick to him.

Jaylen McCollough
Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jaylen McCollough (2) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Result: Darnold appeared to throw to everyone but him. Darnold threw two interceptions to Kamren Kinchens, one to Darious Williams, and one to Cobie Durant.

2. Kamren Kinchens has a game to remember

The Rams are relying on both Kam Curl and Kamren Kinchens to protect their defensive shield and the Seahawks have multiple players who can puncture it. Kinchens is tasked with protecting the top, especially when Curl sinks into the box. Kinchens was masterful against the Seahawks last season and should repeat.

Kamren Kinchens
Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) celebrates after a interception during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Result: Kinchens has a career game, picking off Darnold twice, making big tackles, protecting the Rams' deep third, and dropped into the box to take away the quick, inside pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

3. Terrance Ferguson cuts through the Seattle defense

Ferguson is a matchup nightmare, especially for a Seahawks defense that struggles to guard athletic tight ends who double as a slot receiver. Trey McBride went off against Seattle last week and the Rams have been at the forefront of the future regarding tight ends.

Terrance Ferguson
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ferguson should be efficient. I see at least three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in his future.

Result: Ferguson wasn't targeted once. In fact, the tight ends were targeted a total of four times on Sunday with Ferguson and Davis Allen seemingly being forgotten about. It should also be stated that the Rams' offense had its worst output in weeks.

4. Kyren Williams scores multiple times again

Williams loves to play against the NFC West for some reason, with most of his signature performances coming against a rival of the Rams. Williams has six games with multiple touchdowns against Seattle, and with the Rams' offense humming, Williams' ability as a running back and receiver will be utilized in the red zone.

Kyren Williams
Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Result: Williams did not score multiple times, but he ran in one touchdown, ran 34 yards to the one-yard line to set up a Davante Adams touchdown, and then ran 10 yards to the six-yard line to set up a Colby Parkinson touchdown.

5. Matthew Stafford solidifies his MVP campaign

Stafford is hitting his peak as a player with his knowledge of the game, arm talent, and Rams' new approach to offensive football leading to statistical success as well as an efficient football product. The Seahawks have a talented defense that induces turnovers so I'm expecting Stafford to emphasize precision over an overall product.

Matthew Stafford
Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Despite that being said, I'm predicting at least 250 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday.

Result: 130 yards and two touchdowns. Stafford and the offense were continually out of sync on Sunday.

