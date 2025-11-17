Did the Rams Live Up to High Expectations Against Seahawks?
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Before the Los Angeles Rams played the Seattle Seahawks, I named five bold predictions for the contest. Let's see the results.
1. Jaylen McCollough records his first interception of the season
This game will come down to many factors, with one of them being how much the Rams will be able to put their dime package on the field. I believe the Rams' defense will be able to stop the Seattle rushing attack enough to force them to go to the pass. McCollough's ability to blitz and cover should bait Sam Darnold into throwing a pick to him.
Result: Darnold appeared to throw to everyone but him. Darnold threw two interceptions to Kamren Kinchens, one to Darious Williams, and one to Cobie Durant.
2. Kamren Kinchens has a game to remember
The Rams are relying on both Kam Curl and Kamren Kinchens to protect their defensive shield and the Seahawks have multiple players who can puncture it. Kinchens is tasked with protecting the top, especially when Curl sinks into the box. Kinchens was masterful against the Seahawks last season and should repeat.
Result: Kinchens has a career game, picking off Darnold twice, making big tackles, protecting the Rams' deep third, and dropped into the box to take away the quick, inside pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
3. Terrance Ferguson cuts through the Seattle defense
Ferguson is a matchup nightmare, especially for a Seahawks defense that struggles to guard athletic tight ends who double as a slot receiver. Trey McBride went off against Seattle last week and the Rams have been at the forefront of the future regarding tight ends.
Ferguson should be efficient. I see at least three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in his future.
Result: Ferguson wasn't targeted once. In fact, the tight ends were targeted a total of four times on Sunday with Ferguson and Davis Allen seemingly being forgotten about. It should also be stated that the Rams' offense had its worst output in weeks.
4. Kyren Williams scores multiple times again
Williams loves to play against the NFC West for some reason, with most of his signature performances coming against a rival of the Rams. Williams has six games with multiple touchdowns against Seattle, and with the Rams' offense humming, Williams' ability as a running back and receiver will be utilized in the red zone.
Result: Williams did not score multiple times, but he ran in one touchdown, ran 34 yards to the one-yard line to set up a Davante Adams touchdown, and then ran 10 yards to the six-yard line to set up a Colby Parkinson touchdown.
5. Matthew Stafford solidifies his MVP campaign
Stafford is hitting his peak as a player with his knowledge of the game, arm talent, and Rams' new approach to offensive football leading to statistical success as well as an efficient football product. The Seahawks have a talented defense that induces turnovers so I'm expecting Stafford to emphasize precision over an overall product.
Despite that being said, I'm predicting at least 250 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday.
Result: 130 yards and two touchdowns. Stafford and the offense were continually out of sync on Sunday.
