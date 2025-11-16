Did the Rams Select the Wrong Tight End This Offseason?
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams front office is about to get a partial answer to a draft question that has lingered since they selected Terrance Ferguson in April.
Manzano's Draft Claim
When the Rams selected Ferguson, they made the decision to pass up on several other top tight ends in the class, believing Ferguson was their man. It was a decision that many weighed in on.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano gave the Rams an C+ grade for the pick.
"The Rams took a risk here, taking Ferguson instead of Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo. " Wrote Manzano. "But Ferguson proved to be a versatile tight end in four years as a starter at Oregon."
"Ferguson was a reliable pass catcher, recording at least 40 catches and 400 receiving yards the past two seasons. Last season, Ferguson delivered 43 receptions for 591 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps Rams coach Sean McVay is a fan of Ferguson’s blocking capabilities. McVay prefers for his tight ends to stay on the field at all times playing in his 11 personnel."
As fate would have it, after the Rams selected Ferguson at 46, the Seahawks selected Arroyo at 50.
Ferguson and Arroyo
While Ferguson didn't pick up his first career reception until week five, Arroyo has been a quiet contributor for the Seahawks. Having played in every game this season, Arroyo has 14 catches on 20 targets for 174 yards and one touchdown.
Ferguson has five receptions on 11 targets for 138 yards and a touchdown. With the Rams' new strategy of using tight-end-heavy formations, this game serves as both an opportunity for Ferguson to break out, following increased usage in recent weeks, as well as the first case to see if the Rams did make a mistake.
Ferguson's Development
With all that being said, Ferguson's talent and work ethic continues to be evident with both Matthew Stafford praising him over the last few weeks.
Sean McVay
“I think a guy that's just been consistent every single day," stated McVay. "We talked a lot about it during training camp. I thought he had a really good offseason. I thought he had really good early parts of training camp then he had the groin that put him out for an extended period of time. That tight end position is so difficult. There are so many different things that we're asking of those guys."
"You're starting to see a little bit more of that with some of the things that we've done as of late, but I'm seeing a guy that has incredible upside. He has great leaders in the room to be able to learn from whether that's [Tight End Coach Scott] ‘Scooter’ Huff, [Tight End] Tyler, Higbee, [Tight End] Colby, Parkinson or [Tight End] Davis Allen being as experienced as he is. We want complete players in that room and he is a dynamic player."
"I think one of my favorite parts of the other day, he's learning, he's doing a great job competing without the ball, but I think when you look at the confidence that Matthew has in him, we just miss him and it would've been a great play, but one that he's capable of. Then a couple plays later, come right back to him, he ends up making an explosive play. He's only getting better and I think the future is really bright for him. We love Terrance.”
Matthew Stafford
“It's exactly what you just said," stated Stafford. "I think he's continuing to develop. You have to give him a lot of credit. He's put a lot of work in. He's a guy that has a natural skillset. He's a really talented player. He's done a nice job the last couple weeks of, hey, here's your role this week and can you go out there and master that and make the plays when you get the chances and go out there and compete, have fun and do all the things that we want you to do. He's done a great job of that. I think he has three other guys in that room and a coach that he can really lean on to show him how it's done. He's absorbed that information and feedback and done a great job of translating that onto the grass.”
