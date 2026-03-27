A Looming Coaching Exodus Will Keep the Rams' Timeless

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After avoiding a massive exodus in 2025, the Los Angeles Rams are already entering the 2026 season with the understanding that they're set to lose a bunch of coaches next offseason.

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and co-offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase were already top candidates for head coaching jobs last season, and assistants such as Dave Ragone, Kliff Kingsbury, Rob Calabrese, and others are expected to either being head coach or coordinator candidates if the Rams have the success they're expected to have.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone (left) and defensive coordinator Chris Shula (right) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

This is a good thing and while there was a scenario for disastor last season if these coaches left, should an exodus occur after 2026, it will be the move that keeps the Rams' evolving as an organization.

Stagnation Steralizes Promise

Rams head coach Sean McVay got the job by being an offensive genius but he kept the role by evolving with the times. After the 2022 season, McVay went about his approach in a new way that has brought him personal happiness and as a result, success to the team.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In 2022, it felt that the Rams were trying to hold on to what they had from winning Super Bowl LVI, leading to a product that was behind the pack. Since then, the Rams got younger with their roster, while continously adding collegiate coaches, bringing their successful schemes and ideas with them to the league.

That constant introduction of new thoughts and players have maintained the standards of the organization, while making them successful in the playoffs. Sean McVay is currently tied with Kyle Shanahan for being the second-longest tenured head coach and the lesson from those before him is to evolve.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Andy Reid, who's the NFL's longest tenured head coach, had success with Alex Smith. He evolved, drafted Patrick Mahomes, installed Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator and won three rings in five years.

John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin, who were ahead of McVay didn't. Tomlin rode out Ben Roethlishburger as long as possible, never made any major moves for his coaching staff, and didn't win a playoff game for the last nine years of his career.

Oct 6, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (left) talks with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before a game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Harbaugh got Lamar Jackson, installed Mike Macdonald as his defensive coordinator but he never evolved his offensive approach, deciding to stick with offensive minds that had clear ceilings, failing to capitalize on championship rosters, leading to his firing.

The Rams have run the same defense for too long and while the unit is about to hit it's peak, it's becoming clear that new ideas will be needed moving forward.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales meet after the game in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It's also clear that McVay is slowly getting ready to give up playcalling duties, as long as he has a trusted figure making calls.

A coaching exodus will force McVay to hire new minds with new ideas that will keep the franchise at the forefront of football evolution, allowing his career to age gracefully like Reid's instead of the continous shortcommings of Tomlin and Harbaugh, a scenario Kyle Shanahan is working hard to avoid.