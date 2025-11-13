Rams' Matthew Stafford Speaks on Facing Tough Seahawks Defense
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have put their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the rearview mirror as all eyes in Southern California turn towards this week as the Rams are set to host the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.
With both teams currently sitting at 7-2, the game is ramping up to be one of the most important games of the season. The winner claims both sole possession of first place in the NFC West and the second seed in the NFC.
The game also has another significant moment attached to is as it will be Cooper Kupp's first time returning to play the franchise he became a legend for in the stadium that he secured both the Lombardi and Super Bowl LVI MVP honors.
Before the Rams' held their Wednesday practice, both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke to reporters.
Watch Matthew Stafford's Press Conference Below
On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Stafford.
Q: How do you believe Stafford's confidence is being displayed?
“I think the decision making and the ability to get us in and out of the huddle," stated Stafford. "I think it's reflected in a lot of instances on every single snap. Every single snap has a different story. I think in a lot of instances, just the way that he's able to manage and navigate throughout the course of the game. I thought what was really cool is that he led us on three touchdown drives to start the game. Then we have the three and out, then we have a two-minute type of sequence where I thought I got a little bit aggressive and I thought we settled back down."
"Then I thought he regained total command and control of the game in the second half. In a lot of instances, what I thought was great was they did a great job of cutting it to a one possession game on two separate occasions after you go up 21-to-nothing. They cut it to 21-14, then they cut it to 28-20, which was a great play by [Outside Linebacker Jared] Verse to block the extra point. But on each of those sequences, Matthew led us on touchdown drives."
"Some of the checks…there are just so many different things. I could go on and on, but I think it's the overall command, the confidence, the way that he's getting different people involved and the way at which he is getting through progressions or getting the ball where it's supposed to be based on what the defensive structures elicit. I think you guys all see that as well.”
