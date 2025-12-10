Rams' Pristine Offensive Display Puts Questions to Bed

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams offense was firing on all cylinders on Sunday, putting together its most complete body of work all season.

Last week, I posed five questions for the Rams' offense . Let's see how they answered.

1. Was last week a fluke?

A loss to Carolina was the perfect remedy to reset the system as the Rams came out firing against the Cardinals, wrapping the game up by the third quarter. 24 first-half points followed by a 14-point third-quarter flurry that essentially put the game to bed.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The preparation entering the game was at an all-time high, while the execution was at an elite level.

2. Can the Rams keep Matthew Stafford protected?

No issues on Sunday. The Cardinals did not have Walter Nolen, which makes a huge difference, but on 31 passing attempts, Arizona secured zero sacks. The offensive line was excellent, and for the first time in years, there is true continuity that is able to be extended into the next season. Warren McClendon has filled in remarkably well for Rob Havenstein and for an offensive line all under contract entering next season, it's been magical to watch.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Plus, a successful rushing attack will keep any pass rush at bay as well.

3. Will McVay stick with the run if it's successful?

Not on the first drive but every drive after. This is where a guy like Mike LaFleur is so useful because he understands the details of run designs. With players like Kyren Williams and Blake Corum , there is a clear floor and ceiling, with a lot of space in between.

The Rams have finally understood or in Williams' case, relearned what that space can mean for an offense, especially with two men willing to do it all for the cause.

4. Is it time to give Blake Corum more carries?

Oh yeah and look at the results. Corum followed up a career day last week with another career day that has propelled him to the front of the line in terms of importance. Corum has set himself up for a phenomenal end to the season as well as a postseason journey to remember.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) rushes the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Corum had 12 carries for 128 yards and had he played in the fourth quarter, he would've had a lot more. Corum was brilliant, finding continuous pockets of space and exploiting them without a second thought.

5. If Tutu Atwell is back, how will that affect Xavier Smith's opportunities?

Didn't need to answer this one because Atwell wasn't back, and Smith filled in for him fine. The truth is that no one really knows what is going on with Atwell, his health, and his activation.

