New Mock Draft Has Rams Locking In on Major Defensive Upgrade
Over the last few years, the Los Angeles Rams have done a great job in the NFL Draft. Even when they traded away a lot of their top picks over the years, the Rams have been able to find players that best fit their team and scheme.
Those players have turned into starters for the Rams, and some have become some of the best in their respective positions. The Rams have found some players in the late rounds as well that a lot of other teams have overlooked.
A lot of credit has to go to the Rams' scouting and coaching staff, which is led by general manager Les Snead. Snead has done a great job in finding these players and making sure they are the best players for the Rams. Every team over the last few years has been trying to do what the Rams have done in the draft, but they have not had the same success rate.
The Rams are taking one need on the defensive side of the ball with one of their first round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network.
Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
The Rams traded for McCreary as they gear up to compete in 2025, but McCreary and Cobie Durant are both set to be free agents in 2026, reaffirming the need for young, ascending CB talent in the 2026 NFL Draft. Avieon Terrell is the best scheme fit on the board.
The 5’11”, 180-pound Terrell doesn’t have great size or length, but the Rams are one team that doesn’t have strict thresholds there. Terrell no doubt has the stingy man coverage chops and quickness to minimize separation, and his ability to impact the ball in both coverage and run support is unmatched in the class.
The Rams have needed a cornerback who could be a shut-down corner. Terrell has the ability to do that when he comes into the NFL. Going to the Rams would give him a better opportunity to do it because of the great defense the Rams have right now. He does not have to be perfect in his rookie season, and he is going to get good help from his teammates and coaching staff.
