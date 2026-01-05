The Most Important Thing the Rams Did in Week 18

Unlike some teams, the Los Angeles Rams played all of their key players in Week 18, at least until the win was firmly secured.

This was a change from Head Coach Sean McVay's previous approach, as he rested his stars in the regular-season finale in both 2023 and 2024. However, this season played out a lot differently.

For one, LA just needed to feel what it was like to win again before going into the postseason. They had lost their previous two going into Week 18, a controversial overtime heartbreaker against the Seattle Seahawks, and then an embarrassing upset defeat by the Atlanta Falcons.

However, the Rams also needed the victory to ensure that they clinched the No. 5 seed and a first-round matchup with the 8-9 Carolina Panthers, instead of the Chicago Bears or reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles.



Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tyler Higbee is the story of the game



Getting the five seed was paramount. Although they lost to the Carolina Panthers earlier this season, the Los Angeles Rams would have chosen them as the opponent a hundred times over before playing the Chicago Bears outdoors in the freezing Midwest winter. They certainly didn't want to see the Philadelphia Eagles, whom the Rams haven't beaten once in the Matthew Stafford era.



However, seeding wasn't the most important thing LA gleaned from their Week 18 win over the Arizona Cardinals — it was the quick reintegration of Tyler Higbee into the offense. After all, the Rams ensured themselves a second-round matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, whom they struggled against in both legs of their season series. Then, they'll likely still have to go through one of the Eagles, Bears, or San Francisco 49ers to get to the Super Bowl.



"He was outstanding... He is a true glue guy for us, and it was awesome to be able to have him back out there."



🎥 Coach McVay on Tyler Higbee pic.twitter.com/cgC2QR5R3o — x - Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 5, 2026

Regardless of who's in front of them, having Tyler Higbee back will be a huge boon for this Rams offense. LA has been one of the pioneers for increased heavy-personnel deployment this season. Stafford made incredible plays to a host of tight ends, with Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, and Davis Allen combining for 74 catches, 811 yards, and 12 touchdowns going into Week 18.



None of them has the rapport or connection with Stafford that Higbee does. Against the Cardinals, he went for five catches, 91 yards, and a TD. His presence also opened things up for Parkinson, who finished with four catches for 36 yards and two scores. With Higbee back healthy and putting up that kind of tape in the finale, opposing defenses will be at their wits' end trying to contain him, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams at the same time.

