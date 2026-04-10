The Rams Need to Double Down on One Unit in Round 3

The Los Angeles Rams offense took the league by storm in 2025 and was arguably the best in the NFL. Even if it wasn't enough to break through the Super Bowl-winning defense of the Seattle Seahawks, it was still one of the best offenses the league has seen in a long time.

Matthew Stafford won his first MVP award, but he and the Rams have a bigger prize in mind for 2026. The last time the Super Bowl was in Los Angeles, Stafford won his first Super Bowl ring. That's why the Rams need to double down on their strengths and focus on offense in the third round.

Offense in the Third Round

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (QB13) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

I'm not the biggest fan of the Rams using their first-round pick to draft their next franchise quarterback, but at the end of day two, that's the perfect time for them to take that shot. Garrett Nussmeier is far from a perfect quarterback prospect, but he has enough upside for the Rams front office to take a shot on him.

Stetson Bennett IV is the only other quarterback on their roster, and at the very least, Nussmeier is younger and has far more meat on the bone. He's undersized and turnover-prone, but his arm talent is legit. If he can get settled in Sean McVay's scheme and hit throws in rhythm, they can limit some of his mistakes.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wide receiver can quickly become an issue for the Rams if they don't play their cards right, so they can get ahead of the curve by taking Ja'Kobi Lane with the 93rd pick. He isn't a receiver with a fleshed-out route tree or excellent speed, but he will be deadly in the red zone.

He's not going to be as good as Davante Adams out of the gate, but his release and late adjustments, paired with his long arms, mean he can be as effective as Adams at the goal line. He's also great at catching fades in the corners of the endzone, which gives him some playmaking along the perimeter.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance (WO26) catches the ball during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bryce Lance is another receiver they should be considering, due to how polished his game is. Lance will compete for a backup role immediately, with the potential to be their third wide receiver by year's end. He's plenty athletic, but doesn't have the top-end speed to blitz past defenders.

If they had to choose between Lance and Lane, Lance projects to have a bigger role out of the gate and more potential to develop into a star.