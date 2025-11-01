Rams’ Blueprint to Shine After the Bye Week
The Los Angeles Rams have enjoyed their week of rest, but now it's back to competing for a chance at another championship in Los Angeles. Those are the aspirations of this team, and they have the players and head coach to pull it off.
Their bye week didn't diminish their status as contenders, but due to them not playing in the week, other teams may have taken some of the shine away from them. How can they come back with a bang against the New Orleans Saints?
PFF Power Ranking
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his power rankings to reflect what happened in week 8. The Rams didn't play, so they dropped down two spots, but they're sure to climb with a victory over the Saints.
"The Rams were on a well-earned rest week in Week 8 after defeating the Jaguars a week ago. Even without Puka Nacua, whose 92.6 grade leads all receivers, the Rams’ offense was hot in London. LA will look to stay on track with a win against the Saints in Week 9, and will hope to have Nacua back in the lineup", said Valentine.
Puka Nacua will be back for the Rams offense, which is encouraging for an offense coming off a five-touchdown performance. Matthew Stafford has played good without Nacua, but his play is elevated when he has his favorite receiver to throw to.
The Saints are already declining and have just one win on the season. A blowout loss against the Rams may be what pushes this team to blow it up and be active at the trade deadline. They don't have the personnel needed to guard Nacua, so expect the Rams to get him the ball often in his return.
Another way the Rams can have an impressive game back is with their defense continuing to show out and lock down the Saints' newest playcaller, Tyler Shough. The last time the Rams' defense went up against a rookie quarterback, they made Cam Ward uncomfortable in the pocket all game and shut down the Tennessee Titans' offense. A loss is inexcusable in week 9 for the Rams, and a blowout win is expected.
