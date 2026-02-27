Three Cornerbacks Rams Should Watch at Scouting Combine

One of the biggest liabilities on the Los Angeles Rams roster this past season was their cornerback room. Time and time again, their starters were unable to detain explosive plays or silence the opposing team's pass-catchers. It bit them in the bud during the NFL Championship game, and general manager Les Snead has been clear on the need for new cornerbacks.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Friday's workouts will feature defensive backs and tight ends. The cornerbacks of the group will be kept under a close eye by the Rams from afar and on-site, but the need for better talent at the position is clear: the room needs to be better for the franchise to reach its highest goal: a Super Bowl victory. With that in mind, here are three cornerbacks to watch on Friday.

Avieon Terrell, Clemson Tigers

Asked Clemson's Avieon Terrell for his favorite plays in the 2025 season. This is where you can pass by the zero picks, and focus on his five forced fumbles. pic.twitter.com/Gj7q8pcBTF — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 27, 2026

The younger brother of star Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell is looking to break his brother's numbers at the combine. Naturally, it might not be possible due to science and genetics, but the Tigers standout is exactly the type of defender the Rams could use at cornerback with the inside-out versatility, coverage skills, closing burst, and knack for takeaways.

Terrell could prove he has the sustainable third gear to travel downfield and showcase ample recovery skills, but running a quick 40-yard dash. A strong performance on Friday makes him a legitimate possibility at No. 19 overall.

Brandon Cisse, South Carolina Gamecocks

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse (DB04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Cisse takes after former Gamecock and Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn with aggression at the line of scrimmage and physicality as a defender in almost every aspect of his game. The Rams could use this type of physical ability and aggressiveness from their corners, which is why Cisse should be firmly on their radar.

To have a standout performance at the combine, Cisse will need to showcase his third gear in the 40, his strength in the bench press, and his explosiveness in the vertical and broad jump. This could be a fun target at No. 29 regardless.

Devin Moore, Florida Gators

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida defensive back Devin Moore (DB22) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

One of the highest-ceiling cornerbacks in the draft, Moore is an intriguing possibility in Day 2 for Los Angeles. His size, press-man ability, physicality, closing speed, and football intelligence in shell coverages make him one of the better defenders at his position, but health was a significant issue during his career with the Gators.

If his medicals turn out well, Moore could be a fast riser on Friday, especially if he tests well during athletic and position drills.

