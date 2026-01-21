Rams Pick Up Advantage in NFC Championship

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are getting ready for their NFC Championship showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. In their third match-up of the 2025 season, recent news reveals that the Rams have gained a strategic advantage through a recent injury for Seattle.

Latest on Charbonnet

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet has suffered a knee injury that will end his season.

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

"Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet suffered a season-ending knee injury that will require surgery, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Seattle Sports," stated Schefter. "Macdonald called it “a significant knee injury, unfortunately. Breaks your heart. He’s going to need surgery, so he’s got a good long road to come back.”

It was later revealed that Charbonnet tore his ACL.

How This Affects the Rams

This is massive for Los Angeles. Having already struggled with one-two running back punches, Charbonnet has been the battering ram for the Seahawks offense. Coordinated by Klint Kubiak, a disciple of Kyle Shanahan, the Seahawks would use Charbonnet to batter the interior of the defense before using various speed threats to attack the outside with Kenneth Walker navigating holes with touchdown scoring speed and acceleration.

After having a physical game last week where Kyle Monongai was able to breach the Rams' defense repeatedly, Seattle loses a massive key to their operation.

While it appears to be a benefit for the Rams, the issue is that Seattle is forced to use more of Kenneth Walker, which could be detrimental if the Rams are unable to stay disciplined in their run defense.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebackers Josaiah Stewart (10) and Byron Young (0) leave the field after an NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

On top of that, the move means Seattle will have a high usage of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, and Walker, giving the Seahawks speed threats that Sam Darnold will be able it hit, impacting pass rush designs.

However, the loss of Charbonnet will be crucial to the Rams' ability to defend the end zone. Against the Bears, the Rams repeatedly stopped the Bears from scoring touchdowns in the red zone, only giving up a passing score to D.J. Moore in the second quarter on fourth down.

If the Rams play their bend but don't break defense, the Seahawks will be without a player who could blast his way into the end zone against oncoming defenders. With Sam Darnold's history as a passer when dealing with a shorter field, how both sides manage the situation will be critical to deciding the difference between victory and defeat.

