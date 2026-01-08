Three Key Matchups for Rams Consequential Playoff Game vs. Panthers

Nearly six weeks ago, the Los Angeles Rams became victims of the Carolina Panthers' string of upsets against top-seeded teams in the NFC, losing a 31-28 back-and-forth affair. Now, they get a chance to avenge their loss from Week 13 this weekend as they make the trip back to Charlotte for their revenge game in the Wild Card round.

Several key matchups from Week 13 will again be crucial for this rematch. After taking a closer look at both teams, three specific battles stand out. Here's a breakdown of Saturday's three key matchups to watch in the opening game of Wild Card Weekend.

Los Angeles Rams rushing attack vs. Carolina Panthers run defense

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) rushes during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The last time the Rams were in Charlotte, Kyren Williams (72 yards) and Blake Corum (81 yards) both had productive games against the Panthers run defense, running the ball almost at will when necessary. The biggest difference in this game was a healthy Kevin Dotson along with no Jaycee Horn and Tre'von Moehrig, who has been outstanding in his first season with Carolina.

Don't be surprised if the Rams change their approach to the ground game with the potential absence of Dotson and Moehrig's presence in the run game as a box defender. However, they have the personnel to run inside zone regularly and put the Panthers' back-seven in compromising situations against possible explosive plays.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford vs. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) defends during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

This was one of Stafford's bad games that only came in a pair this season, turning the ball over three times (a tipped pass, a pick-six, and a strip sack). Young came out the other end with a clean 15 of 20 attempts for 206 yards and three touchdowns, including two clutch fourth-down scores to wideouts Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Now, the two signal-callers face off once more.

If either team is to win this game, they will need clean or cleaner performances from their signal-callers. Stafford is in the midst of an MVP season and will get Davante Adams back from a three-week absence this weekend, while Young is making his playoff debut. Whether you agree with it or not, this game could come down to the playmaking ability of the Panthers' third-year starter and the Rams' superstar passer.

Los Angeles Rams back-seven defenders vs. Carolina Panthers passing game

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) defends during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Panthers' passing game has underwhelmed in head coach Dave Canales' second season due to the lack of reliable dynamic playmakers outside of McMillan and Coker. However, they had ample success against the Rams' secondary, especially in the middle of the field, shot plays, and crossing patterns that put defenders into conflict.

As we have discussed in recent days, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. was on the backend of two of the most consequential plays from Week 13's duel. Omar Speights ran the wrong coverage assignment on the critical third down that clinched the game. If the Rams are to avoid another disaster in these key downs, their secondary must have its best performance of the season.

Never miss another story related to your Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest content on everything Rams football. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure you follow along with us on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra, and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.