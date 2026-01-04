What the Rams' Playoff Picture Looks Like Entering Sunday

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were at home on Saturday night, getting ready for their contest against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Rams, whom are guaranteed to be the fifth or sixth seed in the playoffs, learned what their playoff picture looks like entering game day.

The Path to the Super Bowl Runs Through Seattle

On Saturday night, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara to win the NFC West. In their victorious effort, the Seahawks secured the number one seed in the NFC and will have the conference's only BYE in the postseason.

As a result, if the Rams defeat the Cardinals, they are the fifth seed and will play the winner of the NFC South. If the Rams lose, they will be the sixth seed and will play either the Chicago Bears or the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts after the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The Bears will be the second seed, playing the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers, if they win against the Lions.

If the Bears lose and the Philadelphia Eagles win, they will be the second seed. The Eagles play the Washington Commanders. The Eagles defeated the Packers in the Wild Card last season on their road to the Super Bowl.

How This Affects the Rams

By kickoff, the Rams will know who the NFC South champion will be as the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons play in the morning slot. The Bears and Eagles play their opponents at the same time the Rams play the Cardinals.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) and safety Jessie Bates III (3) celebrate after a victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If the Falcons win, the Carolina Panthers are champions. If the Saints win, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are champions. When the Rams won Super Bowl LVI, they had to defeat the Buccaneers in Tampa but since any team who has ever played Baker Mayfield in the playoffs have never won the Super Bowl.

A niche stat but one that feels appropriate for the time. Plus Todd Bowles loves to burn his defensive tricks in the Wild Card round.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

If the Panthers are champions, they would complete a remarkable turnaround from the barren wasteland they were a few seasons ago. The Panthers already defeated the Rams in Carolina and possess many attributes that attack the Rams' weaknesses.

Such attributes include tall, physical wide receivers, a true 1-2 running back duo, and a dominant interior defensive line with a coordinator who knows the McVay system inside and out.

Regardless, the Rams are set for a difficult challenge in the Wild Card.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.