Rams Give Update on Puka Nacua's Health Entering Week Ten
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. During the Los Angeles Rams' victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was forced to enter the locker room with a chest injury. While Nacua did state he was good to go after the game, even ready to return to action if the Rams needed, head coach Sean McVay spoke on the situation Monday to provide a bit more clarity on where Nacua is.
McVay on Nacua
“I appreciate you guys being able to go earlier," stated McVay. "Unfortunately, there's not any medical information or updates different than yesterday. He was going to get a scan today to confirm where we're at with those ribs, but I feel optimistic from some of my conversations with [Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] in regard to where we're potentially heading."
"I will have more information for you on Wednesday and I appreciate you guys for adjusting with me earlier. I apologize for not having more information like we're accustomed to when we do this a little bit later.”
McVay's strong feelings with Nacua's post-game statement indicate Wednesday's results will be positive as the team is set to play the San Francisco 49ers.
McVay on the Play
McVay also dived into the play that Nacua was hurt on, taking blame for the situation, despite Nacua getting hurt on a routine play call.
“I feel sick," stated McVay. "That fourth down situation where he’s getting kind of a side shot and he's so good at that, and that's such an important situation. You're saying, ‘Damn. You leave him susceptible to a great player pursuing from an inside-out location that gives him a good shot.’ That’s not on anything him. That's more on the play call."
"Unfortunately, you're like, man, I feel like this is the best chance to be able to get us a yard because of what a stud he is and the structure we were anticipating. I'm hopeful that he will be all right. He is such a tough, physical player. I thought he was outstanding. You felt his presence right away from the first drive. Even something so subtle as we didn't block a screen really well in the perimeter, but he breaks the tackle and might have scored. Then it ends up leading to [Tight End Tyler] Higbee punching in where you get good momentum."
"He’s very special for what he provides for a football team, his competitive toughness and his ability to do a lot of different things that open him up. Obviously, it was a great play that he and Matthew connected on down the field"
"Just the efficiency, the toughness and the physicality, he was awesome. I'm kicking myself about putting him in that spot where he'd sustain that shot to the ribs. There are occupational hazards in this game, but you’re always trying to pick and choose and make those decisions that are best for the team while also being smart. It's one of those deals you look back in hindsight and you have to ask yourself about it as a coach.”
