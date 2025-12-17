Rams Provide Injury Updates For Higbee, Havenstein

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams currently have three players who have been either scheduled or the team has maintained the faith that they'll return this season from injured reserve.

Those players are OT Rob Havenstein , TE Tyler Higbee, and S Quentin Lake. While Lake's situation has yet to change and that the earliest the Rams are expecting him back is the postseason, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about his offensive players as the team enters the week, the window could've been opened for their return.

Havenstein and Higbee

On Tuesday, McVay detailed that both men would remain on injured reserve but that was due to the short week. This decision has been consistent with how the team has managed injuries.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Not this week just because you don't really get a chance for any of the prep and the things that I think are in alignment with putting guys in a position to have successful outcomes," stated McVay. "We'll see where they're at once we get past this one.

After confirming their status, McVay provided a detailed update on their recover.

“They've been good," stated McVay. "These guys, they're so steady and they're so consistent. It's why they have such respect from their teammates. Nobody wants to be out there more than those guys do, but they're still impacting and influencing this team in a tremendous way. I think you look at the way that the tight ends or the way that some of the guys up front have played, it's a tremendous credit to the leadership that comes from both those guys that have been here long."

Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (79) against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"They’ve been here before I was even fortunate enough to get here in 2017. These are legacy guys. These are guys that impact and influence positive change with people they're around in situations they're a part of. I know they want to be out there but even if they're not, they're still doing a tremendous job of impacting this team in a positive way because of who they are and how they lead and communicate to their teammates, but especially the guys that are playing their positions.”

A Potential Return

Even if the Rams are able to activate both players off injured reserve, there's a massive question regarding usage that awaits. For Higbee, he may have a reduced role and could see less snaps in 11 personnel due to Colby Parkinson 's hot form but with the Rams also using 12 and 13 personnel, the team have a variety of ways to get him on the field that wouldn't require taking Parkinson off of it.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. (71) and Kevin Dotson (69) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For Havenstein, things are a bit trickier as Warren McClendon has been a stud all season and has earned the starting job. The Rams have not indicated how they'll manage that situation, and as of writing, it appears to be a scenario the team won't address until they have to.

