Why Puka Nacua Deserves Offensive Player of the Year Award

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have zero interest in discussing awards right now but while all the talk is on Matthew Stafford's MVP candidacy, Puka Nacua proved on Thursday night that he's the best non-quarterback offensive player in football.

It's clear that the MVP is a quarterback award with a running back maybe getting lucky once in a while and for everyone else, there's the Offensive Player of the Year award.

Here's the argument for Nacua.

It's Nacua's Award to Lose

Entering this week, the award looked like it would come down to Nacua , Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Jonathan Taylor.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field.

Nacua has played both men and outperformed them. While Taylor put up a little under 100 yards in the Rams' week five matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, Nacua caught 13 passes off 15 targets, resulting in 170 yards and one touchdown.

In the Rams' first contest of the year with Seattle, Smith-Njigba edged out Nacua as Nacua had two fewer receptions and 30 less yards than the Seahawks superstar but on Thursday night, Nacua put in a performance so legendary, it nearly masked all the controversy surrounding him entering the contest.

On a night where Smith-Njigba was mesmerizing, Nacua was jaw-dropping. With no Davante Adams , Nacua had the full attention of Seattle's stout defense. Despite all that, Nacua hauled in 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns, including the Rams' score in overtime.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Smith-Njigba was near flawless with eight receptions for 96 yards and Seattle's touchdown in overtime but that can't overlook the fact that entering the game, Nacua trailed Trey McBride for the league lead in receptions by three and Smith-Njigba for yards by 174. That's because Nacua missed a game this season, while McBride and Smith-Njigba didn't.

After Thursday, Nacua leads McBride by nine catches and trails Smith-Njigba by 45 yards. Nacua has played one fewer game than Smith-Njigba and the same as McBride.

The Argument For Nacua

Here are the facts. Puka Nacua is currently the best wide receiver in the NFL. He's paving the way for Matthew Stafford to win MVP, he's the most versatile player in the league, dominating as a pass catcher, run blocker, and ball carrier, plus his film speaks for itself with highlight plays against premier teams time and time again.

Nacua has played three of the top ten scoring defenses in the NFL, including the league's best in the Houston Texans.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Against Houston, Nacua has 10 receptions off 11 targets for 130 yards. Against the Seahawks, Nacua averaged 9.5 catches for 150 yards. Against the 49ers, Nacua averaged 7.5 catches for 74.5 yards. He also has four touchdowns in those games.

Nacua is currently being criticized for his actions this week, taking away from his massive night, but the truth is this. The NFL has seen a lot worse do a lot less and win this award. That's all I have to say.

