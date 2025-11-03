Sean McVay Makes Strong Claim on Rams' Early Season Work
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have officially avoided a slow start for a fourth straight season, and while they sit at 6-2, their best mark since their Super Bowl-winning season of 2021, the Rams have yet to play their best football.
With that being said, the framework for the season is finished and with the entire roster getting involved in unique ways in all three areas of the game, McVay spoke on his team's progress after defeating the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
McVay on His Team's Progress
McVay would make multiple claims on where his team is at, praising their attitude and approach to their work.
“Sure," stated McVay. "Here's what I like. I like the fact that we're getting better. I can feel us starting to play really good complementary ball, especially offensively and defensively off of one another. I think we're getting out to some early leads where you feel like you have a little bit of command. Relinquished a little bit of momentum at the end of the half when they cut it to a 10-point game, but you could feel our guys came out."
"I love the fact that we were able to sustain a long drive that ended up in a touchdown offensively to start the second half. But it's a combination. I think the coaches are doing a great job. I think the players ultimately are the ones that bring it to life, but there's just a good vibe. There was a good sense of urgency, a good enjoyment for the appropriate urgency in that balance of enjoying it and I think that showed from our week of preparation. I think we've really stacked two good weeks together."
"Matthew's been outstanding. I thought [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] ran really well today. It was good to be able to see him punch that in, but there's a lot of stuff that we can build on and man, there's a lot of stuff that we can clean up which is what's encouraging because we're going to need to continuously improve throughout the season."
"It's one game, but to be 6-2 after eight is a good start. And I think we've learned a lot about our group and what a great challenge to go to Levi [Stadium] against an excellent opponent that we got a ton of respect for. I'm looking forward to getting started with that preparation when we finish up. We enjoy tonight and then get rolling on the ‘Niners’ [49ers].”
The Rams look to secure their first division win next week in Santa Clara.
