Every Expert Mock Draft First-Round Pick for Rams — And What They’re Missing

The week of the 2026 NFL Draft is finally here, and we will soon have answers for what the Los Angeles Rams will do after months of speculation. While the Rams have seven picks total, much of the attention centers around what they will do at 13.

Some of the more common scenarios that we’ve seen in mock drafts are the Rams taking a wide receiver like Makai Lemon or drafting an offensive tackle. Those are just a few of the multiple scenarios we've seen experts draw up in the first round of their mock drafts. Check out our round-up below to see trade-up scenarios and more from experts.

Adam Grosbard, LA Daily News

The Pick: OT Blake Miller (No. 20, via trade with Cowboys)

The Rams get an extra second-round pick in this scenario in a trade back that has them taking Clemson’s Blake Miller. Miller brings versatility at both left and right tackle. At the same time, taking a tackle in the first round is questionable.

Unless the Rams have concerns about Alaric Jackson’s long-term health and don’t have confidence that they can extend Warren McClendon, this would be the equivalent of taking a swing tackle at No. 13. Jackson’s under contract through 2027, and ideally, the Rams can lock in McClendon. A tackle makes sense, but not in the first round.

Nate Atkins, The Athletic

The Pick: OT Monroe Freeling (No. 13)

Another mock draft with the Rams taking a tackle. Freeling brings the physical traits to be a successful NFL tackle. He’s the perfect candidate to sit for a year and develop. However, drafting Freeling would signal that McClendon won’t return in 2026.

McClendon was one of the best tackles in the NFL last season. While the Rams will have to make decisions on who they re-sign, if McClendon continues to play well, it would make sense for the Rams to prioritize him. Again, the Rams may take a tackle in the draft. It seems more likely that they take one in the third round.

Jordan Reid, ESPN

The Pick: WR Makai Lemon (No. 13)

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams take a wide receiver. If the Rams were to take Lemon, it’s a pick that would certainly make sense. However, there are some questions about his fit in the current iteration of the Rams offense. Lemon is projected as a slot option at the next level to start his career. He dominated the underneath and intermediate areas.

Last season, the Rams utilized Nacua in the slot more. In other iterations of the Rams offense, Lemon would make sense. With the Rams using more 12 and 13 personnel, Lemon and Nacua’s skill sets overlap too much. This isn’t to say that the Rams won’t take Lemon, but there are some concerns with his fit.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

The Pick: WR Jordyn Tyson (No. 13)

Brugler has the Rams taking a chance on Jordyn Tyson with the 13th overall pick. The pick for Tyson from a theoretical standpoint is understandable. Last year, the Rams tried to trade up for Tet McMillan, and Tyson might be a better overall prospect.

Still, it’s hard to get past the injury history with Tyson. While he looked good at his workout, injuries have been a problem throughout his career. The Rams may have the flexibility to take that type of risk, but is it worth it in a ‘win now’ season?

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

The Pick: WR Makai Lemon (No. 17)

In Reuter’s mock draft, the Rams get Lemon, but they trade down to 17 to do so. It’s unclear what the Rams would get in return, but this is great value for Lemon, even if the fit may not be there.

Sean McVay would certainly figure out a way to use Lemon and Nacua together to make it work. The trade back is a bonus.

Danny Heifetz, The Ringer

The Trade: Las Vegas receives the no. 13 pick, and a 2027 first-rounder, and Los Angeles receives Maxx Crosby and third- and fourth-rounders.

While the Rams may not make this type of blockbuster move, it certainly can’t be ruled out. If there is one team that will make this trade, it’s the Rams. The Rams give up the 13th overall pick and a 2027 first-round pick and receive Crosby, along with a third and fourth-round pick in this draft.

The trade package isn’t bad, but there are some things that the Rams would have to consider. Would acquiring Crosby mean that the Rams would trade Byron Young? Young is in the final year of his rookie contract, and the Rams would be unlikely to keep Crosby, Verse, and Young for this season. Additionally, the Rams may need to consider drafting a quarterback at some point. The 2027 class is projected to be very good. Moving a 2027 first-round pick would eliminate any chance of the Rams drafting a quarterback in next year’s draft.