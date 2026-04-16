Rams Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Prioritizing Depth Across the Roster

While the Los Angeles Rams will have four selections on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, a lot of the focus will be what happens in the first three rounds. It’s the players drafted on the first two days that are likely to be contributors on the 2026 roster.

If the Rams trade down from the 13th overall pick, they could end up with more selections on Day 2. However, as it stands, the Rams will pick at 61st and 93rd overall. The picks on Day 2 will be a great opportunity to add depth to the roster. Let’s take a look at where the Rams could look to add that depth.

13th Overall: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Offensive tackle may not be the preferred choice by many, but it is certainly an option for the Rams. A report this week from NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo noted that the Rams are among the teams who have spent an extended amount of time with Freeling throughout the draft process. Freeling has the physical traits, but needs to further develop the technical side. Spending the year behind Warren McClendon would allow Freeling the time he needs. He may not contribute right away, but he’d be a great option behind McClendon and Alaric Jackson at tackle.

61st Overall: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

The Rams don’t have many clear needs, but one spot they could look to upgrade is at linebacker and reports suggest they could take one early. Still, outside of someone like Sonny Styles, it’s hard to see a rookie taking over for Omar Speights immediately. Still, there’s a chance a player like Anthony Hill could replace Speights at some point during the season. Hill is better against the run than in coverage, but his length gives him significant coverage upside. His 79-inch wingspan is in the 75th percentile. That’s also a benefit for Hill as it helps him be a reliable tackler. Hill may start behind Speights, but he is a depth piece that could start by the end of the year.

93rd Overall: WR De’Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

There is a lot of speculation that the Rams could look to add a wide receiver in the first round. However, as I broke down earlier this week, an argument could be made that archetype is just as important as talent when it comes to the receiver position in the Sean McVay offense. Stribling would come in as an upgrade as the WR3 or WR4, which is what the Rams need. He’s also a competitive blocker and can win vertically. He doesn’t have a lot of special teams experience, but this is the type of receiver that the Rams can develop.