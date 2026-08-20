5 Potential Rams Trade Targets to Watch Before Week 1

The Los Angeles Rams are always looking for ways to improve their roster. While it’s unlikely that a trade happens before the season, the Rams could start to look for potential trade targets as they get closer to Week 1. It’s also possible that the Rams get an improvement on the defensive line if Aaron Donald decides to return.

During the final weeks of the preseason, the trade market can become active as teams look to create roster spots for players. Veterans or young players who have fallen out of favor could get moved to make room for someone else. Here are five Rams trade targets to keep an eye on before Week 1.

1. WR Marvin Mims, Broncos

As the Rams potentially prepare for a Puka Nacua suspension, adding to the wide receiver room wouldn’t be a bad idea. That’s especially the case as Xavier Smith seemingly falls down the depth chart while competing to keep his spot as the team’s punt returner.

The Rams will likely show trust in the players that they already have in the building if they need to replace Nacua for a short time. However, Marvin Mims is an intriguing option. Mims had 503 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 but has since fallen down the Broncos’ depth chart. In 2024, Mims led the NFL with an average depth of target of 40.2 yards on deep throws. Mims also averaged 15.6 yards per punt return last season, which ranked second in the NFL. His value as a deep threat and a punt returner fills a need for the Rams.

2. OT Blake Fisher, Houston Texans

If Alaric Jackson ends up getting suspended, it’s going to put the Rams in an interesting spot at left tackle. They are also managing an injury to Keagen Trost. The Rams have found starting offensive linemen before via trade with Austin Corbett and Kevin Dotson. However, teams typically don’t willingly trade away tackle depth.

Fisher is only 23 years old and simply hasn’t been a fit with the Houston Texans. The Texans could certainly keep him as a swing tackle, but they have completely overhauled their offensive line. If the Rams lose Jackson for a significant period, the Rams would be smart to look at the trade market for a tackle and Fisher could make sense as a player with two years left on his rookie contract.

3. WR Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

It’s pretty clear where the Rams’ two biggest needs are as they get closer to Week 1. The uncertainty around Nacua and Jackson is a huge question mark heading into the regular season. The Rams won’t be able to find a direct replacement for either player, but adding key depth at those spots is something to consider.

Another potential option at wide receiver is former first-round pick, Keon Coleman. There’s no doubting Coleman’s talent. He simply hasn’t been a fit with the Buffalo Bills. An offense that helps create separation as well as a change of scenery could benefit Coleman. Coleman is managing an injury, but remains a trade option at receiver.

4. OT Blake Freeland, Indianapolis Colts or OT Walker Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

There had been some uncertainty about whether the Jacksonville Jaguars would consider trading Walker Little. However, Cole Van Lanen was just activated off the PUP list. Blake Freeland has always had the physical tools, but hasn’t quite developed with the Indianapolis Colts.



Again, with offensive tackles, teams rarely look to trade depth players away. Those players typically hold more value as depth options than what the team would receive via trade. Freeland and Little are players who have fallen down the depth chart recently and are worth watching.

5. LB Tyrel Dodson, Miami Dolphins

If the Rams make a trade, it will likely be for a tackle or wide receiver as that’s where they would have an immediate need. However, if they are simply looking to upgrade at a position, many would love to see the Rams consider potential linebacker options.

The Rams seem to like what they have at linebacker with Nate Landman and Omar Speights. Still, it was surprising when the Rams didn’t address the position at all during the draft. Tyrel Dodson is in the final year of his contract and the Miami Dolphins just drafted his replacement in Jacob Rodriguez. Dodson would be a good complementary option next to Landman as he excels in coverage.

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