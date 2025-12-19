Rams Remain Perplexed at Unclear Two-Point Call For Seahawks

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are witnesses to one of the most bizarre series of events in recent NFL history: a successful two-point try that occurred with the offense not possessing the ball beyond the line of scrimmage, in between the whistles.

The Situation

During the fourth quarter, the Seattle Seahawks were able to score a touchdown that reduced the Rams' lead to 30-28. The Seahawks would attempt a two-point conversion to tie the ball game. Quarterback Sam Darnold, standing under center, fired a backward pass to Zach Charbonnet for an attempted screen play.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the throw, the ball was deflected off Jared Verse , then propelled towards the end zone with Kam Curl unable to make the interception. The ball fell harmlessly to the ground. The whistle was then blown. Then Charbonnet picked the ball up off the ground in the end zone to hand it to the referees while both teams cleared the field.

After that, while the Rams were preparing to receive the kickoff, the referees determined that, Charbonnet's pickup constituted a successful recovery, and in that scenario, it counts as a good try. Thus leading to a tie game. Neither team would score again in regulation.

McVay's Post-Game Statements

After the loss, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about the call, stating that he's never seen anything like it before.

“As far as the game’s concerned, it was a great back-and-forth battle between two really good football teams," stated McVay, "I’ve never quite seen anything like what happened on the two-point conversion, where you’re lined up to kickoff, then they say it’s a fumble because they had the clear and obvious recovery, now you tack it on, you make it a 30–30 game."

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"Very interesting," continued McVay. "Didn’t get clear explanation of everything that went on, just because of some of the timing of it ... but I've never seen anything, or never been a part of anything like that, and I've grown up around this game. I'm not making excuses, we don't do that, I don't believe in that, it doesn't move us forward, but we do want clarity and an understanding of the things that we can do to minimize that when we rejected the two-point conversion."

McVay has been around football his entire life, with his grandfather having been an executive for the 49ers throughout the 80s and the 90s, as to add context to McVay's statement. This rule has caused massive controversy, as the whistle also blew during the course of the play. However, it's understood that a whistle would not prevent that call from being made as the Seahawks met the minimum threshold to constitute a successful try, as written in the NFL rule book.

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.