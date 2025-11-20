Ram Digest

The Reunion the Rams Have to Consider

The Los Angeles Rams already have one of the best offenses in the NFL. How can they make it even better?

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant with head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant with head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams are 8 -2, and after their win over the Seattle Seahawks, there's no denying they're one of, if not the best, teams in the NFL. However, their offense struggled against the Seahawks' defense, which raises questions about whether they can beat them again in the playoffs.

After all, Sam Darnold had four interceptions, and they still had a chance to win the game with a last-second field goal. The Rams should consider adding another weapon to their arsenal, and a reunion may be in the cards for them.

The Return of OBJ

Odell Beckham Jr.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) laugh on the sidelines the second quarter of Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The Rams came back in the final minutes of the game to win 23-20 on their home field. Super Bowl 56 Cincinnati Bengals Vs La Rams / Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Odell Beckham Jr. was recently reinstated by the NFL after being suspended for violating the NFL's anti-drug policy. Jordan Dajani, a sports writer for CBS Sports, broke down which teams would be the best fit for Beckham Jr, and the Rams made the list.

"This is my favorite potential landing spot. Beckham helped Matthew Stafford and Co. win Super Bowl LVI with his contributions late in the regular season and in the playoffs that year, and he could do the same in 2025", said Dajani.

Matthew Stafford
Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This reunion would be helpful for the Rams for plenty of reasons. He gives them depth in a receiving room that's dealing with some injuries, and he already has a pre-existing connection with Matthew Stafford.

"The Rams' passing game is headlined by the talented duo of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but with Tutu Atwell on injured reserve and Xavier Smith currently in the concussion protocol, the door could be open for OBJ to return for another Super Bowl run".

Odell Beckham Jr.
Nov 24, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) runs on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Beckham Jr. would not be expected to be a massive part of their offense, but he would be a savvy veteran who could come up clutch for them at picking up crucial downs. Defenses already have enough on their plate trying to guard Davante Adams and Puka Nacua; throw Beckham Jr. into that mix, and they become a three-headed dragon that's virtually impossible to stop.

This reunion would also cement Beckham Jr. into Rams history, as if they win the Super Bowl this year with him on the roster, his contributions each time would directly lead to a championship. He would also be relatively cheap, given he's coming back from suspension.

Odell Beckham Jr.
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reacts after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Truly, I don't see any reason why the Rams wouldn't make this reunion happen. It would bolster their championship window even further and give Sean McVay and the Rams a chance to reunite with a player who gave it his all in their Super Bowl win.

Fernando Alfaro-Donis
FERNANDO ALFARO-DONIS

Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.