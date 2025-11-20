The Reunion the Rams Have to Consider
The Los Angeles Rams are 8 -2, and after their win over the Seattle Seahawks, there's no denying they're one of, if not the best, teams in the NFL. However, their offense struggled against the Seahawks' defense, which raises questions about whether they can beat them again in the playoffs.
After all, Sam Darnold had four interceptions, and they still had a chance to win the game with a last-second field goal. The Rams should consider adding another weapon to their arsenal, and a reunion may be in the cards for them.
The Return of OBJ
Odell Beckham Jr. was recently reinstated by the NFL after being suspended for violating the NFL's anti-drug policy. Jordan Dajani, a sports writer for CBS Sports, broke down which teams would be the best fit for Beckham Jr, and the Rams made the list.
"This is my favorite potential landing spot. Beckham helped Matthew Stafford and Co. win Super Bowl LVI with his contributions late in the regular season and in the playoffs that year, and he could do the same in 2025", said Dajani.
This reunion would be helpful for the Rams for plenty of reasons. He gives them depth in a receiving room that's dealing with some injuries, and he already has a pre-existing connection with Matthew Stafford.
"The Rams' passing game is headlined by the talented duo of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but with Tutu Atwell on injured reserve and Xavier Smith currently in the concussion protocol, the door could be open for OBJ to return for another Super Bowl run".
Beckham Jr. would not be expected to be a massive part of their offense, but he would be a savvy veteran who could come up clutch for them at picking up crucial downs. Defenses already have enough on their plate trying to guard Davante Adams and Puka Nacua; throw Beckham Jr. into that mix, and they become a three-headed dragon that's virtually impossible to stop.
This reunion would also cement Beckham Jr. into Rams history, as if they win the Super Bowl this year with him on the roster, his contributions each time would directly lead to a championship. He would also be relatively cheap, given he's coming back from suspension.
Truly, I don't see any reason why the Rams wouldn't make this reunion happen. It would bolster their championship window even further and give Sean McVay and the Rams a chance to reunite with a player who gave it his all in their Super Bowl win.
