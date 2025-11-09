Rams vs 49ers Live Game Thread
SANTA CLARA, CA -- The Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers for the second time this season, this time, the game being played on the 49ers' home turf. The last time these two teams played, the 49ers handed the Rams their second loss of the season in a surprising turn of events.
The usually stout Rams defense was unable to stop Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne from torching their secondary, and they couldn't get a stop when the game was on the line. Though it's only been five weeks since their last encounter, this is not the same Rams team as before. They're much more polished than the team they were before, and they have much more time to prepare for the 49ers this time around.
Different Week, Different Team
One of the biggest differences about this Rams team as opposed to the last time these two teams met is that Puka Nacua is healthy now, which means the Rams offense has access to one of its top players. Matthew Stafford and Nacua have been on point in each game they've played together. He should be a huge addition to their game plan in week 10.
He should be on a snap count due to how last week panned out with him having to leave the game early, but his just being on the field changes the dynamics of the 49ers defense so much. Another thing that differs about their offense for their week 10 matchup is the offense evolution the Rams have undergone to adapt to Nacua's absence from the lineup.
They've been using an increased number of tight ends in their plays and offensive formations, which has led to their offense having more cohesion than ever this season. Of course, that's not to say the 49ers don't have their own things going for them. George Kittle will be available for them; they're still dealing with a ridiculous amount of injuries, but he's one of their top playmakers.
However, this game has so many more stakes now for the Rams that they made this a must-win scenario for them. If they go down 0 - 2 in divisional games this season, their hopes of becoming consecutive NFC West champions are down the drain. They cannot allow the 49ers to upset them once again, as this is the most important game of their season halfway through.
The game kicks off at 1:25 PM PST / 4:25 PM EST and can be watched on FOX Sports!
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.