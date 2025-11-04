How the Rams Missed Out on a Season-Changing Trade
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were witnesses to one of the most stunning cornerback trades in recent memory as the New York Jets said goodbye to All-Pro Ahmed "Sauce" Gardner.
The Trade
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport broke the news regarding the deal.
"The #Jets are getting 2 first-rounders and WR AD Mitchell for Sauce Gardner," stated Rapoport.
In 2019, the Rams sent two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection to Jacksonville for Jalen Ramsey. The Rams would win Super Bowl LVI during the 2021 season.
My Take Regarding the Rams
If you're a Rams fan, the news is hard to swallow because the one concern on everyone's mind entering this season was the secondary, and while the Rams did make calls this offseason for Jalen Ramsey, they didn't explore any options outside of him to the point of being an executable deal.
In the same offseason, the Colts, who had a defense in need of help, have revamped their entire secondary in a matter of months, with the additions of Cam Bynum, Charvarius Ward, and now Sauce Gardner, amongst others.
The Rams have a big test this week against the 49ers, especially considering Kendrick Bourne burned the secondary a month ago, so the fact that they have two first-round picks in 2026 alone makes it feel like this was a lost oppertunity.
On the other hand, what would the Rams have had to offer in addition to those picks to make up for the value the Jets gained in AD Mitchell? I can virtually guarantee that Jordan Whittington was not up for discussion by the Rams as the coaching staff loves him.
With that being said, this was the move to make. I understand why they didn't, especially in regards to their financial future, planning to negotiate contracts for Quentin Lake, Nate Landman, Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, and possibly others, including Kam Curl and Steve Avila this offseason, but this also feels like the final piece needed to run the NFC.
In the end, the Rams didn't execute the trade. Now not only will a depleted cornerback room have to deal with Bourne this week but also Seattle has Jaxon Smith-Njigba and now added Rashid Shaheed, giving them a perfect amount of speed and power behind a bludgeoning rushing attack.
Also, Arizona's Marvin Harrison Jr had a career night on Monday and tormented the Rams twice last season.
Let's see how this plays out.
