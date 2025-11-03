Three Trade Targets the Rams Should Explore Before Deadline
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have under 24 hours to execute a trade before the NFL's deadline hits and while the team has stated that they're not active buyers in the current market, here are three options that could greatly change the trajectory of the franchise moving forward.
Jackson Powers-Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders
Powers-Johnson is a center playing guard for the Raiders because...well, to be honest, I have no idea what Pete Carroll is doing. Powers-Johnson is built to be a center; he was an All-American center in college, and his career is wasting away in Las Vegas.
The Rams have Coleman Shelton for one more season after 2025, and Powers-Johnson isn't set to be a free agent until after 2027, so there's time for development and implementation. Let's not mince words, Beaux Limmer is not the future at center. He could become a guard or a strong long-term backup but if he was the guy, Justin Dedich wouldn't have played as many snaps at guard as he did earlier in the season.
Von Miller, Washington Commanders
After losing Jayden Daniels to a horrific injury, there really is no reason for Von Miller to stick things out in Washington as he's on the backside of his career, and the Commanders are three games out of the final playoff spot in the NFC.
The Rams only have four outside linebackers on their 53-man roster and they use all of them. Not only do the Rams use Jared Verse, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, and Nick Hampton as outside linebackers, they have designed packages to put three of them on the field at one time. That's high usage and little depth.
Miller has four sacks on the season and won Super Bowl LVI with the franchise.
Oren Burks, Cincinnati Bengals
Oren Burks has lingered around the NFL for years, often finding himself in big moments because he is the definition of a true professional. The Bengals are a mess and their defense is catching heat after the Bengals endured one of the most confusing losses in quite some time.
Logan Wilson has already requested a trade but the Rams don't have the snaps for him. They do have the snaps for Burks. If Omar Speights or Nate Landman get hurt, the Rams will have to turn to either Troy Reeder, who is better as a special teams player or Shaun Dolac, who has the skill but lacks the experience.
Burks can be the gap depth piece.
