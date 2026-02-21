Three Ways Rams Can Create More Money This Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams enter a critical offseason as they look to fill the few gaps that kept them from reaching Super Bowl LX.

General manager Les Snead has the Rams in a great spot both financially and for this year's NFL Draft, ranking top-10 in salary cap space and possessing two first-round picks to utilize in an effort to fix key position groups in the coming months. As Los Angeles prepares to get busy this offseason, they have ways to create more cap space to help with future contract extensions. With that in mind, here are three moves the Rams could make to create new money.

Releasing cornerback Darious Williams

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (31) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The cornerback room was a liability this past season, despite some impressive flashes and performances that even won Los Angeles football games. However, they failed in the biggest games of the season, including in the NFC Championship game. There must be a hard reset at cornerback this offseason, and it begins now.

Veteran cornerback Darious Williams has been an adequate defender for years, but had his fair share of inconsistencies this season and enters his age-33 season unlikely to be in the future plans. With a $8.6 million salary cap number, releasing Williams would save $7.5 million.

Restructuring left tackle Alaric Jackson

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) on the field before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jackson has remained a sight of consistency at left tackle for the past several seasons in Los Angeles, providing Matthew Stafford with quality protection at his blindside. Despite lingering blood clots, Jackson enters his sixth season looking take his game up a notch.

With players such as Kobie Turner, Steve Avila, Byron Young, and Puka Nacua due for extensions this offseason, the Rams must try to create just a little bit more salary cap space to handle future extensions and sign the best free agents possible. Restructuring Jackson's contract makes sense, which would create $8.8 million in salary cap savings.

Cutting tight end Colby Parkinson

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) reacts after the game against the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cutting Parkinson would be a surprise as the team enjoyed a career year from the veteran tight end. However, he could have a robust market if the Rams decided to let him go with Terrance Ferguson waiting in the wings to emerge as the team's top player at the position.

By releasing Parkinson, the Rams would save another $7 million while maintaining further ability to deploy 13 personnel under new offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. Los Angeles would have an opportunity to add more youth at tight end through the draft, especially with a litany of Day Three selections.

