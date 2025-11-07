Ram Digest

Rams Make Final Decision on Kicking Competition

The Los Angeles Rams have decided who will kick for them this week

Brock Vierra

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown by his team against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown by his team against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams, tired of continued issues with their Special Teams Unit, made the decision to have a kicking competition this week, signing kicker Harrison Mevis to compete against Joshua Karty.

The Decision

After using Wednesday and Thursday as an evaluation period, the Rams via head coach Sean McVay announced on Friday that Harrison Mevis will be the kicker against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Harrison Mevis
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz hugs Harrison Mevis during the senior day festivities before a college football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. / Abigail Landwehr/Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mevis, who was signed this week, has never kicked in an NFL game. After wrapping up an incredible collegiate career at Missouri, Mevis was a premier Special Teams player for the UFL's Birmingham Stallions.

This decision is just for this week. After the game, the Rams will evaluate the performance before making a decision on the future of both Mevis and Karty. For Karty, McVay put it in simple terms. The team has three options. Either Karty will become the kicker again next week, there will be another competition, or he'll practice on his own. McVay did not expand on exactly what the latter meant but he did say Joshua Karty isn't going anywhere.

Joshua Karty
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams punter Ethan Evans (42) and kicker Joshua Karty (16) react after a missed field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Rams also named Jake McQuaide as the starting long snapper. McVay would go on to praise both Karty and Alex Ward for their work and how they have handled this situation. McVay also said he has a lot of confidence in Joshua Karty.

Behind the Decision

On Thursday, STC Chase Blackburn spoke on what the process behind the decision looked like.

"That'll be a Sean [McVay], [General Manager] Les [Snead] as we come together with me and [Assistant Special Teams] coach [Ben] Kotwica and discuss that, whether it's today or tomorrow. Today will be the last real set of field goals," stated Blackburn. "Whether that conversation happens tonight or if it's tomorrow during the staff [meeting] or whatever. The expectation is to know soon.”

Chase Blackburn
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McVay stated that with the given factors for the game, he felt that Mevis was the route he wanted to go. For McQuaide, it was the familiarity and consistency that gave him the edge. McQuaide played for the Rams from 2011-2020.

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.