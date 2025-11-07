Rams Make Final Decision on Kicking Competition
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams, tired of continued issues with their Special Teams Unit, made the decision to have a kicking competition this week, signing kicker Harrison Mevis to compete against Joshua Karty.
The Decision
After using Wednesday and Thursday as an evaluation period, the Rams via head coach Sean McVay announced on Friday that Harrison Mevis will be the kicker against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Mevis, who was signed this week, has never kicked in an NFL game. After wrapping up an incredible collegiate career at Missouri, Mevis was a premier Special Teams player for the UFL's Birmingham Stallions.
This decision is just for this week. After the game, the Rams will evaluate the performance before making a decision on the future of both Mevis and Karty. For Karty, McVay put it in simple terms. The team has three options. Either Karty will become the kicker again next week, there will be another competition, or he'll practice on his own. McVay did not expand on exactly what the latter meant but he did say Joshua Karty isn't going anywhere.
The Rams also named Jake McQuaide as the starting long snapper. McVay would go on to praise both Karty and Alex Ward for their work and how they have handled this situation. McVay also said he has a lot of confidence in Joshua Karty.
Behind the Decision
On Thursday, STC Chase Blackburn spoke on what the process behind the decision looked like.
"That'll be a Sean [McVay], [General Manager] Les [Snead] as we come together with me and [Assistant Special Teams] coach [Ben] Kotwica and discuss that, whether it's today or tomorrow. Today will be the last real set of field goals," stated Blackburn. "Whether that conversation happens tonight or if it's tomorrow during the staff [meeting] or whatever. The expectation is to know soon.”
McVay stated that with the given factors for the game, he felt that Mevis was the route he wanted to go. For McQuaide, it was the familiarity and consistency that gave him the edge. McQuaide played for the Rams from 2011-2020.
