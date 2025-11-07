Rams Sean McVay Details Roster Decisions Before 49ers Game
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams finished their final preparations before taking on the San Francisco 49ers in divisional play. Before practice, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media regarding a variety of issues, including his kicking game.
On Thursday, Rams STC Chase Blackburn spoke on the team's kicking operation and position battles.
Q: What led to the decision to bring in K Harrison Mevis and LS Jake McQuaide?
“I think over time the operation and the standard that we have set hasn't been reached to this point," stated Blackburn. "I think we all know that and it's about what's best for the Rams. We love all the players that we have here, but we just have to always continue to evaluate. At the end of the day, competition breeds success. I believe that with all my heart. They’re coming in here to compete and we'll figure it out.”
Q: Is it a kicking issue or protection problem that has led to missed field goals?
“I think there's a little bit of everything," stated Blackburn. "I think early there was some protection [problems], but it was combined with some of the operation as well. At the end of the day, it's about executing, getting better and continuing to improve in all facets with the operation as far as the timing, the ball flight and the protection. I think we've done a good job of shoring up the protection. Obviously, it comes first. We can solve that with practice reps that coaches put in with the pads on and different stuff like that to simulate it. We're continuing to work through the operation stuff.”
Q: Do you expect to have a decision on who the kicker will be?
Yeah, probably," stated Blackburn. "That'll be a Sean [McVay], [General Manager] Les [Snead] as we come together with me and [Assistant Special Teams] coach [Ben] Kotwica and discuss that, whether it's today or tomorrow. Today will be the last real set of field goals. Whether that conversation happens tonight or if it's tomorrow during the staff [meeting] or whatever. The expectation is to know soon.”
