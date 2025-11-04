Rams Make Important Roster Move Amidst Kicking Issues
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams made a shocking move, bringing back a player who was once one of the most tenured people within the organization in the 2010s.
The Roster Move
The Rams signed former long snapper Jake McQuaide to their practice squad and in a corresponding roster move, the team has terminated Wyatt Bowles' practice squad contract.
McQuaide, 37, was an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, who signed with the Rams in 2011. He would stay with the team during their return to Los Angeles and through the Sean McVay transition, departing after the 2020 season. He would re-join former Rams Special Teams Coach John Fassel in Dallas that offseason.
McQuaide has bounced around the league since leaving the Rams, most recently having a short stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers in August. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017.
Sean McVay and the Special Teams
Sean McVay stated that he spent Monday morning attempting to figure out the solution to the kicking issues.
“There are a lot of things that we're going to look into," stated McVay. "That's what's occupied the majority of the morning is figuring out, okay, hey, what are the best courses of action for us to be able to have some more tangible examples of getting this operation in the direction that we want? I hold true to the belief and the confidence I have in Josh, but we're evaluating all parts of where we go with this operation."
"I think you guys will see as we're continuously working through that, conversations between [Special Teams Coordinator] Chase [Blackburn], [Assistant Special Teams] coach [Ben] Kotwica, [General Manager] Les [Snead] and our group as a whole, it’s are all geared towards solution-oriented moves and decisions that help us be more consistent in the overall operation of that going through the uprights with our field goal operation."
"Whatever we think is going to be best, you'll see that reflected in the decisions. I think once we reconnect on Wednesday after we're able to make some of those decisions and coinciding moves or different things like that, that'll allow me to provide some more tangible dialogue as far as what we decided, where we're headed and what's ultimately going to be in alignment with trying to be able to get this thing solved, which is my only goal. I know we're collectively in alignment.”
McVay would go on to say he's been impressed with the Rams' special teams' coaches and continued to back Karty. He did not say anything about long-snapper Alex Ward.
