Rams Answers 5 Important Questions on Defense Against Saints
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defense were called upon to take on Kellen Moore's New Orleans Saints offense. After already battling against them in a joint practice before the season, I posed five questions the defense must answer on Sunday. Here are their answers.
1. Can Braden Fiske finally bring down the quarterback?
He can and he did. On the second Saints drive of the game, Fiske recorded the Rams' first sack of the day, bringing down Tyler Shough to force fourth down. After a season of selfless play and continual penetration into opposing backfields, Fiske opens up his 2025 sack account.
2. Will Byron Young take one step closer to history?
Close but no. Young did sack Tyler Shough, but was called for roughing the passer as the referees deemed Young hit Shough a bit too high in the chest.
Despite Young not recording a sack, he had himself a game, putting pressure on the line of scrimmage. His efforts continue to garner the love of the organization.
3. What role will Roger McCreary have?
We will have to wait and see. McCreary did not get his shot on Sunday as he's simply not ready yet. Staying on the sidelines as a depth piece, the Rams used Quentin Lake and Jaylen McCollough heavily on the inside with Kam Curl dropping into the box from time to time.
Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes were the two corners on the outside.
4. Can the Rams survive without Darious Williams?
Yes. Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes did a phenomenal job with Williams being ruled out. Both men played smart football, not getting beaten over the top, and their containment of the Saints receivers allowed the rest of the defense to put continuous pressure on the line of scrimmage.
While it's unclear if the duo will be able to sustain their play against better opponents, they keep passing tests when called upon.
5. How will a first-time quarterback impact the defensive attack?
Amplified it...that's pretty much the only way to describe it. The Rams turned up the heat, getting after Shough early and often. The Rams didn't let Shough gain an ounce of confidence and that's why they cruised to victory.
