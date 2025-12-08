Revealing the Rams' Biggest Winner From Cardinals Blowout

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. In the Los Angeles Rams' post-game celebration, following their victory over the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Sean McVay made sure to call out offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for his work during the week.

LaFleur, who has his fingerprints all over the Rams offense, was asked to step into a bigger role as McVay was battling a sickness. LaFleur not only prepared the game plan but was tasked with relaying offensive play calls into Matthew Stafford's helmet, putting him as close to the driver's seat as possible.

The offense was on the money all day against the Cardinals as a 45-17 bully beatdown sent the Rams back to the top of the NFC standings. However, the true winner was LaFleur himself, who has quickly gone from Rams assistant to head coaching candidate in one quick strike.

Will LaFleur Leave After This Season?

Who knows but here's the situation. Based on conversations held around the league, any coach that's attached to Sean McVay gets an automatic look. That's been standard with guys like McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirianni, and others in the past.

Pair that with postseason success, and the results speak for themselves. Sirianni has had three assistants hired as head coaches in the past three years, while McVay's tree speaks for itself. Shanahan is pumping out head coaches at a similar rate as well, and when looking at the current landscape of the NFL, I'm seeing that there could be up to nine head coaching vacancies, depending on what happens over the course of the final weeks of the season.

The one question that has held LaFleur back is regarding his ability to be a leader. Is LaFleur head coaching material or is he a good coordinator? Well, he just got Sean McVay's stamp of approval last week, the same stamp that's powering Chris Shula's head coaching candidacy with the results to back it.

While Arizona was heavily injured, the entire NFL just watched LaFleur football and it was impressive. He used the run and the pass to ultimate success, being able to capitalize ona high volume of runs and passes to Puka Nacua, while exploiting holes through running back rotation and targeting less targeted options here and there to keep the chains moving.

LaFleur wants to be a play caller again and his window has just opened. If not a head coaching candidate, others will want him as a play caller. This is Kevin O'Connell 2.0 but there is good news. If this truly is O'Connell 2.0. O'Connell left Los Angeles with a ring.

