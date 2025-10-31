Ram Digest

The Lone Exceptions to the Rams' Health Resurgence Before Saints Game

The Los Angeles Rams continue to get healthy as they enter a massive matchup

Brock Vierra

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at a press conference after a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at a press conference after a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams released their final injury report for week nine.

Los Angeles Rams

Rob Havenstein, Puka Nacua, and Kamren Kinchens were full participants. They will play. Tyler Higbee, Byron Young, and Alaric Jackson did not practice due to rest. They will play.

Darious Williams was limited with a shoulder injury and is doubtful.

Puka Nacua on Injury

Nacua is returning from an ankle injury suffered against the Ravens.

Puka Nacua
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“We had a go ball ‘opp’ [opportunity] in the end zone," stated Nacua. "I tried to go up and [Ravens’ Cornerback Marlon] Humphrey was the nearest defender," stated Nacua. "I had to try to make sure that man did not come down with that ball. If it wasn't going to be me with that ball, I had to make sure it wasn't him either. Falling backwards, my foot got caught on the ground, kind of sprained my ankle, just rolled it. I really thought it was getting the wind knocked out of me because of how I landed."

Puka Nacua
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"I got up and I was like, ‘Oh, it's definitely not my back.’ Then, the adrenaline and the rush of wanting to not be out there, they came in. For the most part, I was intact. I'm like, ‘Alright, if I can go out there, I know I can block duo for damn sure.’ I just got back out there and lined back up and then just tried to contribute, but also tried to be as safe as possible.”

Tutu Atwell Will Miss Game

The Rams placed Tutu Atwell on injured reserve this week due to a hamstring injury. Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on the matter.

Tutu Atwell
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs for a touchdown on an 88 yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“That's what I think it'll be," stated McVay. "We really talked about it. It was like whatever that fourth game would be, [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] was like, ‘Maybe you get back for that.’ This also just provides some clarity and especially because it's one of the first times that he's ever dealt with a soft tissue [injury] of this magnitude. Our expectation is after the four games, he'll end up being back.”

New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara, Devin Neal, Rashid Shaheed, and Alontae Taylor were limited. Neal is set to play but the rest were questionable.

Juwan Johnson, Chris Olave, and Davin Godchaux were full participants are will play.

