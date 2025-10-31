The Lone Exceptions to the Rams' Health Resurgence Before Saints Game
The Los Angeles Rams released their final injury report for week nine.
Los Angeles Rams
Rob Havenstein, Puka Nacua, and Kamren Kinchens were full participants. They will play. Tyler Higbee, Byron Young, and Alaric Jackson did not practice due to rest. They will play.
Darious Williams was limited with a shoulder injury and is doubtful.
Puka Nacua on Injury
Nacua is returning from an ankle injury suffered against the Ravens.
“We had a go ball ‘opp’ [opportunity] in the end zone," stated Nacua. "I tried to go up and [Ravens’ Cornerback Marlon] Humphrey was the nearest defender," stated Nacua. "I had to try to make sure that man did not come down with that ball. If it wasn't going to be me with that ball, I had to make sure it wasn't him either. Falling backwards, my foot got caught on the ground, kind of sprained my ankle, just rolled it. I really thought it was getting the wind knocked out of me because of how I landed."
"I got up and I was like, ‘Oh, it's definitely not my back.’ Then, the adrenaline and the rush of wanting to not be out there, they came in. For the most part, I was intact. I'm like, ‘Alright, if I can go out there, I know I can block duo for damn sure.’ I just got back out there and lined back up and then just tried to contribute, but also tried to be as safe as possible.”
Tutu Atwell Will Miss Game
The Rams placed Tutu Atwell on injured reserve this week due to a hamstring injury. Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on the matter.
“That's what I think it'll be," stated McVay. "We really talked about it. It was like whatever that fourth game would be, [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] was like, ‘Maybe you get back for that.’ This also just provides some clarity and especially because it's one of the first times that he's ever dealt with a soft tissue [injury] of this magnitude. Our expectation is after the four games, he'll end up being back.”
New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara, Devin Neal, Rashid Shaheed, and Alontae Taylor were limited. Neal is set to play but the rest were questionable.
Juwan Johnson, Chris Olave, and Davin Godchaux were full participants are will play.
