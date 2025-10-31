Puka Nacua Takes On Bigger Role Within Rams Offense
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Since his first official NFL game, Puka Nacua has been one of the best receivers in the NFL, using his natural gifts, strong work ethic, and intelligence to put defenses on the back foot during his three years in the NFL. In 2025, Nacua entered new territory as the second-longest tenured receiver on the team and the team's trusted superstar.
While the narrative has been about Davante Adams and his impact on the room, Nacua has taken a massive step up as a leader, entering a new role as one of the senior and respected voices on the team.
Passionate in Baltimore
Nacua, a player known for his happy demeanor and outlook on life, turned on the passion against the Baltimore Ravens. Frustrated with the offensive output, Nacua launched into a firery tirade, motivating the team to lock in when they entered the red zone. At the time, the red zone had caused the Rams problems for almost 18 months at that point.
After Nacua's speech, not only were the Rams able to do enough to defeat the Ravens, they then proceeded to go four for four in the red zone the following week, scoring four total touchdowns with Adams scoring three when they entered the critical area of the field.
Nacua spoke on the moment.
“I'd say it’s something that just came naturally through moments throughout the game," stated Nacua. "It was some of the frustrations and the emotions that we feel and the standard I feel like we hold ourselves to. We know how to operate. Especially in this offense, the things that we communicate throughout the week really does feel like we are truly preparing for the game reality as best as we can."
"It was something that I'm like, ‘Man, I know the standard that we all hold for ourselves is we want to get in that end zone.’ That’s something that continues to be a main point for us every single week. When we don't get in there, that moment of… I just think of my mom when she says, ‘I'm not mad at you, I'm disappointed.’ I'm like, ‘Alright, that's even worse.’ But yeah, I want to get in that end zone too.”
Nacua credits his new voice to having familiarity with the offense, familiarity with the people who run it, and the respect he's earned from them over the course of his career.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE