Evaluating the Key Points Of the Rams Divisional Round Victory

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were surgical in the big moments during their victory against the Chicago Bears.

Before the game, I named five keys for a Rams victory. Let's see how they did.

1. Do Not Let Colston Loveland Get Position Against Linebackers

The Rams were excellent against Loveland. Outside of D.J. Moore, Loveland was the biggest threat to the Rams due to his ability to match up against most Rams defenders. While Loveland did lead the Bears in reception yards, he was limited to 56 yards and only four catches on ten targets.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs after the catch against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Omar Speights (48) during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Nate Landman and Omar Speights were incredible against the pass. They played intelligent, fundamentally sound football, preventing Ben Johnson from scheming up advantageous matchups.

2. The Rams Must Sacrifice Edge Pressure to Keep Williams Contained

The Rams did their job keeping Williams contained. While Williams was able to scramble to the sidelines and backwards, he wasn't able to make those downfield completions as the Rams would corral him to one side, limiting the area of the field he could successfully throw to.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass against Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) during the third quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

On top of that, the Rams made sure that Williams didn't continuously burn them with his legs upfield.

3. The Defensive Backs Must Remain Disciplined When the Play Breaks Down

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) leaps with the ball toward the goal line against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (31) and safety Quentin Lake (37) during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

They were. The entire Rams secondary did an incredible job and brought a sense of physicality that defined the day for the defense. While the Bears did have their moments, the physical nature of their play style, paired with their discipline, created massive issues for the Bears as they were unable to get continuous penetration into the end zone.

4. Winning the Turnover Battle Is Paramount to Victory

The Rams were plus three on turnovers. Cobie Durant had two picks in regulation and Kam Curl had a season-saving interception in overtime. Matthew Stafford was able to jump on his own fumble while Kyren Williams raced in to recover another Stafford strip, keeping the Rams number at zero.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Based on how the game went, even if the Rams had one turnover, that likely would've been the break needed for Chicago.

5. When Ben Johnson Gives The Rams the Win, the Rams Must Take It

The only reason the Rams were able to win, despite all their offensive woes, was that when Ben Johnson gave the Rams the game, they took it. Not trying to sound arrogant but Johnson's tendencies were as predictable as ever, and the one time he switched up, it was to tie the game instead of going for the win.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson watches game play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

When situations required the Rams to respond, they did.

