Evaluating the Key Points Of the Rams Divisional Round Victory
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were surgical in the big moments during their victory against the Chicago Bears.
Before the game, I named five keys for a Rams victory. Let's see how they did.
1. Do Not Let Colston Loveland Get Position Against Linebackers
The Rams were excellent against Loveland. Outside of D.J. Moore, Loveland was the biggest threat to the Rams due to his ability to match up against most Rams defenders. While Loveland did lead the Bears in reception yards, he was limited to 56 yards and only four catches on ten targets.
Nate Landman and Omar Speights were incredible against the pass. They played intelligent, fundamentally sound football, preventing Ben Johnson from scheming up advantageous matchups.
2. The Rams Must Sacrifice Edge Pressure to Keep Williams Contained
The Rams did their job keeping Williams contained. While Williams was able to scramble to the sidelines and backwards, he wasn't able to make those downfield completions as the Rams would corral him to one side, limiting the area of the field he could successfully throw to.
On top of that, the Rams made sure that Williams didn't continuously burn them with his legs upfield.
3. The Defensive Backs Must Remain Disciplined When the Play Breaks Down
They were. The entire Rams secondary did an incredible job and brought a sense of physicality that defined the day for the defense. While the Bears did have their moments, the physical nature of their play style, paired with their discipline, created massive issues for the Bears as they were unable to get continuous penetration into the end zone.
4. Winning the Turnover Battle Is Paramount to Victory
The Rams were plus three on turnovers. Cobie Durant had two picks in regulation and Kam Curl had a season-saving interception in overtime. Matthew Stafford was able to jump on his own fumble while Kyren Williams raced in to recover another Stafford strip, keeping the Rams number at zero.
Based on how the game went, even if the Rams had one turnover, that likely would've been the break needed for Chicago.
5. When Ben Johnson Gives The Rams the Win, the Rams Must Take It
The only reason the Rams were able to win, despite all their offensive woes, was that when Ben Johnson gave the Rams the game, they took it. Not trying to sound arrogant but Johnson's tendencies were as predictable as ever, and the one time he switched up, it was to tie the game instead of going for the win.
When situations required the Rams to respond, they did.
