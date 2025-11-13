Rams vs. Seahawks: Three Key Players To Watch in NFC West Battle
The battle for the lead in the NFC West will take place at SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks in a matchup between two of the hottest teams in the NFL. This is a critical game for both teams as they look to establish their narratives of potential championship contenders.
One would argue the Rams are the Super Bowl favorites for how they have played in the last four weeks, with a Top 5 defense in points allowed, with an amazing pass rush, and Nate Landman playing the linebacker version of Charles "Peanut" Tillman.
However, Los Angeles and head coach Sean McVay will need their stars to shine the brightest in the biggest game of the year thus far. Let's look at the key players to watch for Sunday's game.
Matthew Stafford, quarterback
According to Next Gen Stats, Matthew Stafford is fourth in the NFL in passing yards, leads the league in passing touchdowns, has the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the league and of his career, and is third in passing EPA at +69.6. To say he's having the best year of his career is an understatement.
The Rams will face one of the toughest defenses in the NFL, a unit coached by defensive mastermind head coach Mike Macdonald, which is currently fifth in the NFL in EPA per play allowed. Stafford will need an MVP-like performance against this group for Los Angeles to win.
Puka Nacua, wide receiver
One of the best wide receivers in the NFL this season, Nacua continues to put up big numbers, leading all qualified receivers in catch rate and ranking third in receiving yards heading into Week 11. This is a phenomenal playmaker who always seems to find himself open and creating big plays at every opportunity.
The stars will be needed, which includes Nacua against an aggressive and mostly disciplined Seahawks secondary, a group that should not be confused with the Legion of Boom 10 years ago. If the Rams win this game, it is because of his knack for big-time plays in high-pressure moments.
Jared Verse, edge rusher
One of the best young pass rushers in the NFL, Verse is quickly becoming the type of player teams need to build their offensive game plan around. The second-year pass rusher out of Florida State is ninth in the NFL in total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and will be a challenge for a Seahawks offensive line that has only allowed a league-low 10 sacks and 66 total pressures.
Could this be the day that the Seahawks have a breakdown in protection for quarterback Sam Darnold against the likes of Verse and the Rams' pass rush? Sunday will be Judgement Day for both parties.
