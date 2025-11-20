Rams Send Multiple Veterans to Injured Reserve
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It appears the injury bug has bitten the Los Angeles Rams as they announced several players would be going on injured reserve.
The Latest From the Facility
The Rams placed Quentin Lake, Rob Havenstein, and Tyler Higbee on injured reserve on Wednesday. All three men picked up injuries on Sunday against the Seahawks and are eligible to come back sometime this season. While Lake suffered an elbow injury that he had surgery on this week, both Havenstein and Higbee have been dealing with injury issues throughout this season and last season as well.
For Havenstein and Higbee, they won't be able to return until the end of the season while Lake's return, if possible, probably won't happen until the postseason, if the Rams do make the playoffs. The Rams currently have six total players, including Tutu Atwell, Ahkello Witherspoon, and Keir Thomas on IR but they also have enough activations to bring all of them back when and if they're healthy.
The Rams also stated Xavier Smith is dealing with a concussion. His status is unknown and he didn't practice on Wednesday. McVay stated Smith has responded well and this does not appear to be an issue that will extend significantly into the remainder of the season.
The Sunsequent Roster Moves
With their moves to injured reserve, the Rams opened up three roster spots and filled two of them on Wednesday.
The Rams signed Harrison Mevis from the practice squad, with Mevis now joining Joshua Karty as the kickers on the 53-man roster while they also claimed former Las Vegas Raiders DB Chris Smith II. The Rams also signed Alex Johnson to their practice squad.
Smith won back-to-back National Titles along side Stetson Bennett and Warren McClendon at Georgia.
"Smith II appeared in 36 regular season games over his three-year career with the Las Vegas Raiders," stated in the Rams Press Release. "He has recorded three tackles (one solo) and played 617 special teams snaps, adding seven special teams tackles (three solo). The Atlanta, Ga., native was selected in the fifth round (170th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia."
"He appeared in 58 games (31 starts) for the Bulldogs from 2018-22, where he recorded 133 tackles (87 solo), 16 passes defended, six interceptions, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 1.0 sack. As a senior in 2022, he earned First-Team All-SEC honors and was named a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award, annually given to the nation’s top defensive player after he recorded 61 tackles (45 solo), eight passes defended, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 1.0 sack."
