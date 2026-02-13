The Rams Should Push For Massive NFL Rules Reform

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. During the Los Angeles Rams' regular season loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, the Rams believed they stopped a successful two point conversion to keep the game at 30-28 in the fourth quarter.

However, the call would be overturned due to Zach Charbonnet picking up the ball, which was propelled forward after a backwards pass for a successful conversion. The call was correct according to the letter of the law but a recent report displays the lack of clarity in regards to the rule, safety factors in play, and why the Rams should push for massive rules reforms.

The Latest From The Season Changing Call

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio states that the call to review the play could have been prompted by Prime Video rules analyst Terry McAulay, meaning no one on the field recognized the issue enough to prompt the review.

"The replay review was initiated 100 seconds after the play ended. The two teams were preparing for the next kickoff," stated Florio. "Then, out of nowhere, referee Brad Allen announced the play was under review."

"The following Sunday, NFL officiating and rules analyst Walt Anderson addressed the play on NFL Network’s GameDay Morning. Anderson glossed over the question of how and when someone realized the play that was ruled to be a forward pass was possibly a backward pass, and thus a live ball."

"We’re told, reliably and by three sources, that the league office became aware of the wrinkle when Prime Video rules analyst Terry McAulay called Anderson to discuss the play. The implication is clear. Without that phone call from McAulay, the review process wouldn’t have been activated. The two points wouldn’t have been awarded."

Why Reform Is Needed

I have no problem with the call, but it's clear the NFL needs to provide clarity of whom can initiate reviews and who has contact to those who can make those calls as now we are entering a situation where third parties, outside the league can call for changes to be made in the middle of games and after the legalization and perpetuation of sports gambling, this is a glaring red flag that could cause contests to come into disrepute.

The other issue is the rule itself. Backwards passes that are unpossessed, propelled forward by ricochets before harmlessly hitting the ground beyond the line of scrimmage, should automatically be deemed incomplete, and that the only way to repossess a ball from a backwards pass is if an offensive player recovers the ball behind the line of scrimmage before advancing it.

This takes the question of the whistle out of the question. Think about this. No official on the field recognized the legality of the play, and it's murky at best if Anderson did either. It took a retired referee who works for a broadcast company to recognize the legitimacy of the play, which means this is not football, this is the result of legislation.

Plus, if anyone on the Rams blasted Charbonnet as he tried to pick up the ball after the whistle, the Rams would be called for a personal foul, and we all know it, even though they should be entitled to go after the ball as well.

This ruling should force the Rams to propose massive reforms at the NFL's Owners Meeting this offseason in order to maintain the spirit and integrity of the game while ensuring the financial benefits of football remain unquestionable to the public.

