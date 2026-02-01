The NFL's Biggest Steal Could Elevate the Rams Secondary

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. As the Los Angeles Rams transition into their offseason program, they'll have to address several positions through either free agency or the NFL draft.

Cornerback is a top priority for the team and while the Rams have several options at their disposal, here's why a somewhat familiar face could be the answer to their problems.

Wright Provides Tremendous Value

CBS Sports' Joel Corry named Wright as his biggest steal of free agency,

"The Bears had no idea Nahshon Wright would play such a prominent role on their defense when they quickly signed him to a one-year deal at his $1.1 million league minimum after the Vikings released him in April," stated Corry. "He spent the 2024 season on Minnesota's practice squad after the Vikings acquired him that preseason from the Cowboys for cornerback Andrew Booth."

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Wright seized an opportunity created by multiple injuries at cornerback and put together a breakout season. He earned NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for November and led the NFL with eight takeaways (five interceptions and three fumble recoveries)."

"Late in the season, Wright said he would like to remain in Chicago. The Bears already have significant financial commitments at cornerback, though. Jaylon Johnson is in the second year of the four-year, $76 million deal he signed in 2024 that averages $19 million per year. Kyler Gordon signed a three-year, $40 million extension in April that averages $13,333,333 per year."

What Wright Could Do For the Rams

The Rams have a clear need at outside corner and since the tragic passing of his Junior College head coach, the legendary John Beam, Wright has been playing for something bigger than himself, which has translated into a remarkable performance.

ESPN's Matt Bowen ranked Wright as his 37th best free agent available this cycle.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) throws the game ball into the crowd as Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) reacts to losing the game at the end of the NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Dan Powers/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"A long, linear cornerback at 6-foot-4, 199 pounds, Wright had a career-best five interceptions in 2025," stated Bowen. "He took one back for a touchdown and also broke up seven passes. Though Wright lacks high-end recovery speed, his length, play instincts and production will increase his value for a defense that needs help in man coverage and Cover 2."

Signing Wright would give the Rams immediate depth, while allowing them to play man coverage, giving Chris Shula the option to bring more blitzes. The Rams also need to add bodies anyway, and the addition of Wright would not prohibit the Rams from adding a younger player into the room.

Something to consider.

