What Clemson's Avieon Terrell Could Bring to The Rams

The Los Angeles Rams will not be competing for a Lombardi Trophy this season after losing in the NFC Championship. The focus now shifts to gearing up for what could be an eventful offseason as the franchise sets its sights on an all-in run to Super Bowl LXI next season.

One of the most important areas for improvement this offseason is the cornerback room, which will certainly get a much-needed remodeling after allowing too many explosive plays in key moments last season. In this year's NFL Draft, one cornerback prospect knows a thing or two about the motto "all-in," as Clemson Tigers defender Avieon Terrell could be an intriguing early-round option for the Rams and general manager Les Snead.

Overview of Avieon Terrell

A former three-star recruit, Terrell is a true junior cornerback out of Clemson from Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia. He has been a member of the All-ACC team for the past two seasons, being named second-team all-conference in 2024 and to the first-team in 2025. Terrell led the ACC in forced fumble this past season with five, and is known to be the brother of star Atlanta Falcons cornerback, A.J. Terrell.

Strengths

One of the first things that stands out with Terrell is his knack for the football. He's an assertive and aggressive player at the catch point, showcasing quality ball tracking ability to steal away potential big plays in the intermediate and deep portions of the field. Furthermore, he would make Charles "Peanut" Tillman proud of how he attacks the ball carrier and the ball itself, showcasing aggressive punches to knock the ball free with proper technique.

Terrell is also a standout zone defender with great eye discipline and recognition for route patterns and combinations in his vicinity, while showcasing ample spatial awareness, proper depth in shell drops, short-area quickness, and burst to attack receivers at the catch point, and a smooth backpedal with the fluidity to assist him in transition.

Terrell is a reliable man and match defender as well, flashing quality footwork at the line of scrimmage to mirror and match with his receiver, and staying connected at the hip pocket. He has shown that when in off-coverage, he will explode downhill with pop in his pads by playing through the receiver to cause dislodgement of the ball at the catch point.

In run support, he has demonstrated a willingness and competitive toughness to play through blockers and make tackles behind the line of scrimmage, utilizing that assertiveness to become a fairly reliable run defender on the perimeter.

Weaknesses

Terrell will get some calls to be a nickel defender at the next level due to his smaller stature at an estimated 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. He must continue to add more play strength to aid him at the line of scrimmage in press coverage against physical receivers and as a tackler in space, where he tends to go for the ankles on plenty of occasions.

There are moments when he doesn't get his head around toward the ball when matched up against bigger receivers, and his technique in press or off-coverage could use some tuning, pertaining to winning defenders attempting to work across his face and compromise his leverage in single coverage.

How he fits in the NFL and with the Rams

Avieon Terrell is a versatile inside-out cornerback with a combination of quick-twitch ability in shell coverages to attack route patterns and combination, a deadly “Peanut Punch” to dislodge the football against ball carriers, aggressive and assertive at the catch point, and ample discipline in zone coverage to be a scheme-diverse defender at the next level.

Terrell must overcome some physical limitations, but has plenty of room in his frame for further play strength growth, while his technique in off or soft man could use further evolution. Terrell projects well as a starting nickel or outside defender at the next level. In Los Angeles, he could be a starting cornerback almost immediately while working as a nickel defender alongside Quentin Lake, especially with specific matchups.

